& # 39; How is it human? & # 39 ;: The largest detention center in India is almost ready | India News

Goalpara, Assam – Ali, 25, is an electrician working in the largest detention center in India currently under construction in the Goalpara district of Assam state in northeast India.

While taking a break from his work to rest in front of the center hospital block, an idea occurs to him.

"Today I am working here. Tomorrow, it could be a prison for my brother-in-law," he says. "It will ruin my sister's family."

Ali's brother-in-law failed to reach the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list published in Assam this year that declared 1.9 million people as "illegal,quot; immigrants, who now face arrests in a field like the one comes. top in Goalpara, or deportation.

Spread over almost 300,000 square feet of land, the detention center in Matia village of Goalpara, 126km (78 miles) from the state capital, Dispur, can accommodate 3,000 people.

The Goalpara Detention Center can accommodate up to 3,000 people (Tawqeer Hussain / Al Jazeera)

The center is located in a remote area of ​​Goalpara with open terrain on all three sides and a road that connects it to the main city of Guwahati in the front.

On the one hand, the road to the detention center passes through what is known as the "ghost,quot; mountain.

According to local residents, the legend says that ghosts used to rule the mountain centuries ago and that no human could cross it.

"I feel it is the same situation here. Anyone who goes to this detention center will not return," said Ghulam Nabi.

"How is it human to isolate a person from the population, from his family and put him behind these giant walls?" Nabi asked, pointing to the high walls of the complex.

In addition to a hospital, the center will have a dining area, school, recreation center and two separate accommodation facilities designated for men and women.

"Male and female inmates will be kept in separate areas divided by a six-foot red wall. There will be 13 male blocks of four stories each and two female blocks of the same size," said Rabindra Das, a police housing engineer at Assam board and start of the construction of the detention center, told Al Jazeera.

"The entire complex is surrounded by two walls, the interior is 20 feet high, followed by the exterior wall six feet high," Das said.

As a security measure, the detention center has six watchtowers for continuous monitoring, backed by a 100-meter beam light.

Authorities said the federal detention center will be completed in April (Tawqeer Hussain / Al Jazeera)

According to officials at the construction site, the center was sanctioned by the Ministry of Interior of India in June last year and was supposed to be completed in December. However, that date has been postponed until April of this year.

“It is a project of the central government. We have to finish all the construction in April, "said Das.

Other detention centers in India

While the government has not yet announced an NRC across the country, several detention centers are emerging across the country.

In Assam, where the NRC process began in 2015, at least six detention centers are already operational.

December 3 The Minister of Internal Affairs of India, G Kishan Reddy, in a written response informed the parliament that an existing detention center in Goalpara has 201 interns, Kokrajhar has 140, Silchar 71, Dibrugarh 40, Jorhat 196 and the center of Tezpur has 322 interns.

In July, another State Minister for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that all states have been asked to establish detention centers in accordance with a Model Manual of Detention Center prepared by the government.

Several detention centers are being planned throughout India (Tawqeer Hussain / Al Jazeera)

On December 22, the southern state of Karnataka opened a center for undocumented immigrants in Nelamangala, about 40 km (27 miles) from the capital city of Bangalore.

An existing government building with six rooms, a kitchen, a security room became a detention center that can accommodate 24 inmates. Recently, two watchtowers and a composite wall were added to secure the area.

The western state of Goa opened its first detention center on May 29 last year, while Rajasthan has a center located inside a federal prison.

Reports say that a detention center in the state of Punjab is expected to be completed in May of this year.

In the national capital of New Delhi, a detention center has been in operation since 2006 and is run by the Office of Regional Registry of Foreigners (FRRO).

In the western state of Maharashtra, the previous BJP government identified a piece of land on the outskirts of the Mumbai financial center to build a detention center.

However, the current chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, who runs a coalition government with the main opposition Congress and other parties, recently assured state Muslims not to worry, indicating that his government may not follow the Center order to establish a detention center.

Reports say the West Bengal state government also identified two locations, near the capital Kolkata and in the North 24 Parganas district, to build detention centers.

But lead minister Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of Modi, said last week: "Don't fall for rumors. I'm ready to give my life, but I will never allow BJP to set up detention camps in Bengal, ever."

Kerala, another Indian state ruled by an opposition party, also placed the identification of the land on hold for a proposed detention center.

Although there are no official figures, the powerful Interior Minister of India, Amit Shah, while heading for an election rally in September 2018, said the country has about 4 million undocumented immigrants.

Shefali Hajong, whose name was excluded from the NRC final list, is a construction worker at the Goalpara Detention Center (File: Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters)

Muslims fear NRC across the country

Among the 1.9 million undocumented immigrants who failed to reach the NRC list in Assam, almost half were Muslims, according to a report by the United Against Hate group.

Now, the 200 million Muslims in India fear the process will be implemented throughout the country by the Hindu nationalist BJP to marginalize the community.

The death of the contentious The Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) last month has aggravated such fears, which has led to mass protests across the country and has resulted in at least 26 deaths so far.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to six religious groups, except Muslims, from the neighboring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who arrived in the country before 2015.

Critics say the law violates the secular constitution of India by making religion a basis for citizenship. Muslims, on the other hand, fear that the CAA is a precursor to the NRC with the goal of questioning their nationality.

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi contradicted his Interior Minister by stating that his government had never considered a national NRC.

"Since my government came to power, from 2014 until now, I want to tell (1.3 billion) citizens that there has been no discussion even about the word NRC," Modi said at an election rally in New Delhi.

But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of lying. "The RSS prime minister is lying to Bharat Mata (Mother India)," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The RSS refers to the extreme right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (or National Volunteer Association), which is inspired by the European Nazis and advises the ruling BJP.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra told Al Jazeera that "there is no connection,quot; between the installation of the detention centers and the NRC.

"Do not link him with Muslims. The detention center is for foreigners who are in India illegally," he said.

But Tanweer Fazal, who teaches political science in New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University was not convinced.

"It is an easy fact to understand if a non-Muslim is excluded from the NRC, so CAA can be their savior. So there are only Muslims left to go to detention centers," he told Al Jazeera.