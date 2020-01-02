& # 39; Hard Knocks & # 39; 2020: Which NFL teams are eligible for this year's HBO show?

Now that the 2019 NFL season is complete and most of the head coaches have been fired, we know which teams are eligible to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Last year we saw the Raiders as the team deteriorated before our eyes with the drama of Antonio Brown and everything that came with him. We would expect less theater in 2020, but it should still be quality television.

NFL eligibility qualifications & # 39; Hard Knocks & # 39;

Technically, any team can appear in "Hard Knocks,quot; if it is voluntary. But that is extremely unlikely to happen. Then, the NFL made a change of rules in 2013 that allowed a team to appear on the program, provided it meets the following requirements:

The team has not reached the playoffs in any of the last two seasons.

The team does not have a freshman coach.

The team has not been in the program at any time in the last 10 years.

These five teams can appear in & # 39; Hard Knocks & # 39; in 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos

As for when The decision will be made, that depends on how willing a team is to accept the role. Previously, the announcement was made sometime in May. But last year, the league waited until mid-June to announce the Raiders (the show airs in early August when training camps begin).

So which team will be selected? Let's analyze the candidates.

The best candidates of & # 39; Hard Knocks & # 39; 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh almost made it to the playoffs this year despite a revolving door as quarterback. It would be great to see Mike Tomlin behind the scenes. You can also bet that NFL Films will focus primarily on James Conner considering his backstory. The presence of Ryan Shazier will surely also be felt if Pittsburgh is chosen.

But according to Tomlin's comments at the end of the year, it seems he is not too interested in participating.

Detroit Lions

Lions were also eligible last year, and they are the only team on this list that is eligible for consecutive years. As we mentioned last year, Detroit doesn't seem to be too interesting a team to shoot. There are not too many stories that jump like a must-see TV. The Lions finished with only three victories this year, and at the moment they don't have a list too interesting for 2020. There are better options available for the NFL to choose from.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars would not be a terrible choice. They have Gardner Minshew, who could be the most interesting quarterback in the NFL. It's a shame that Jalen Ramsey is no longer on the team. It would provide endless entertainment, but there are many other fun players in Jacksonville.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals only won five games this year, but they have a solid list and could be a team to consider in 2020. With second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the first overall pick of the 2019 draft, Kyler Murray, Arizona It would be a solid selection. for "Hard hits." Also, depending on what Larry Fitzgerald decides, we could take a look at his potential final season in the NFL. We've seen Arizona covered by NFL Films in the past, as they were the focus of attention on Amazon's "All or Nothing,quot; series in 2015.

Denver Broncos

Denver is similar to Detroit in my opinion as a team that just isn't as interesting for "Hard Knocks." They are more interesting than Lions, but not by much. Denver has a fairly large fan base compared to the other teams on this list, so we should expect that to take things into account.

In general, the favorite in my eyes to be the NFL election would be the Steelers. They have the history of the NFL, great stories and a good football team. Not to mention a great fan base that would be great for the rankings.