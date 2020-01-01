Zoo fire kills at least 30 animals in Germany

By Matilda Coleman
Dozens of animals died in a fire that began shortly after midnight on New Year's Day and burned a monkey enclosure at a zoo in Krefeld, Germany. Local authorities said the fire could have been caused by flying lanterns.

The Krefeld Zoo said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that the fire destroyed the site, calling it an "incredible tragedy." Hours later, the zoo said only two apes survived and were slightly injured.

"Chimpanzees Bally and Limbo miraculously survived the devastating fire," said the zoo.

Karin Kretzer, a spokeswoman for the North Rhine-Westphalia Police Force in Krefeld, said at least 30 animals had died and authorities were still investigating the exact number and cause of the fire. She said no human had been reported injured.

She said the fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. local time, and that it could have been caused by flying lanterns, which she claimed were banned in Germany, but sometimes still used by people celebrating New Year's Eve . Three flashlights were found near the scene of the fire, he said.

