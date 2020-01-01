Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Tension between the United States and Iran increases after embassy protests
Pro-Iranian protesters crowded in front of the US embassy in Baghdad for the second day, but dispersed after a few hours, when the militia leaders who had organized them asked the crowd to leave.
Unlike Tuesday, when thousands marched around the embassy in response to deadly American air attacks over the weekend and some made their way through the outer wall, protesters did not enter the complex.
President Trump tweeted that Iran was responsible and wrote: “They will pay a VERY BIG PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat. "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, responded with a mockery, saying that Trump,quot; cannot do anything. "
Analysis: While the aftermath of the attack seemed to be under control, he played with Trump's long concern that US diplomats and troops in the Middle East are easy targets, and highlighted the vulnerability his administration faces amid a political trial and a election year
Australia sends help while fires raze the coast
The danger of fire remained high while the country deployed ships and military airplanes to deliver supplies to isolated cities by rising forest fires. The death toll increased to at least 17 people, and several people are still missing.
Thousands of people in the coastal city of Mallacoota fled to the shore when fires devastated their city and reddened the sky. People slept in cars, and service stations and other businesses became makeshift evacuation shelters.
The fires are so fierce that they have created their own weather systems: a phenomenon called fire tornado, the turbulence caused by the extreme increase in heat, caused a 10-ton fire truck to overturn in New South Wales, killing a firefighter voluntary.
What North Korea's nuclear threats mean
Kim Jong-un said Wednesday that North Korea's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons testing was over and promised to expand the country's arsenal, but he He also showed deep caution in facing President Trump.
He moderated his threats, vague promises to show a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future and "switch to a shocking action,quot; by omitting the details. Kim said his plans to expand North Korea's nuclear capabilities could be adjusted "depending on the future attitude of the United States."
Analysts say the North Korean leader is making a calculation based on political uncertainty in the United States, where his counterpart faces a political trial and an election. But it is not clear how far he will go in his hard line tactics.
Quotable: "I think we will see Kim continue to find ways to provoke Washington as a way to win the lead in future nuclear negotiations without directly challenging President Trump," said an expert from North Korea.
Context: North Korea has not conducted a long-range missile test or a nuclear test in more than two years. Kim announced the moratorium with the hope that negotiations with the US UU. It would lead the country to lift crippling sanctions. But the promise was never understood in the same way by both parties.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Millennial anxiety, 20 years later
For millennials, Y2K felt like an apocalypse. People wondered if the clocks would know what year to turn to, if bank accounts would continue to work and if planes would fall from the sky. Above, the remains of a survival shop in Allegany, New York, in 2000.
Two decades later, our Styles desk He looked at the legacy of Y2K panic and how he left behind a group of 30-year-old nerves.
This is what is happening most.
Hong Kong: Some 400 people were arrested after a demonstration approved by the police became violent on New Year's Day. The police quickly revoked his permission, citing the violence.
Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking immunity from Parliament in some cases of corruption. You are likely to face accusations of placing yourself above the law as an election approaches.
Fight in prison in Mexico: Sixteen inmates died and five were injured in the penitentiary of Cieneguillas men in the state of Zacatecas, after one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's problematic criminal system in years.
When to start (and end) a decade
When to start (and end) a decade
In recent weeks, The Times has published many articles that mark the end of the decade. However, several readers have written to us passionately arguing that the decade still has another year.
In the sixth century, a Christian scholar named Dionysius Exiguus invented the year-old Domini numbering system, in which the year 1 d was supposed. C. would indicate the year of the birth of Jesus. There was no year zero, so the beginning of the first decade of the Common Era began with 1 and ended with 10.
Like language, time is socially constructed. People celebrated the end of the century in 2000 because the dramatic change in numbers served as a convenient marker, and also because humans are attracted to round numbers. But the first year of the third millennium is, technically, 2001. That said, someone born in 2000 was not alive in the 90s.
We will have it both ways. Welcome to the last year of the 202s, and also at the beginning of the 2020s.
