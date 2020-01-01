Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Tension between the United States and Iran increases after embassy protests

Pro-Iranian protesters crowded in front of the US embassy in Baghdad for the second day, but dispersed after a few hours, when the militia leaders who had organized them asked the crowd to leave.

Unlike Tuesday, when thousands marched around the embassy in response to deadly American air attacks over the weekend and some made their way through the outer wall, protesters did not enter the complex.

President Trump tweeted that Iran was responsible and wrote: “They will pay a VERY BIG PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat. "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, responded with a mockery, saying that Trump,quot; cannot do anything. "

Analysis: While the aftermath of the attack seemed to be under control, he played with Trump's long concern that US diplomats and troops in the Middle East are easy targets, and highlighted the vulnerability his administration faces amid a political trial and a election year