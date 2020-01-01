Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Pro-Iranian protesters crowded in front of the US embassy in Baghdad for the second day, but dispersed after a few hours, when the militia leaders who had organized them asked the crowd to leave.

Unlike Tuesday, when thousands marched around the embassy in response to deadly American air attacks over the weekend and some made their way through the outer wall, protesters did not enter the complex.

President Trump tweeted that Iran was responsible and wrote: “They will pay a VERY BIG PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat. "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, responded with a mockery, saying that Trump,quot; cannot do anything. "

Analysis: While the aftermath of the attack seemed to be under control, he played with Trump's long concern that US diplomats and troops in the Middle East are easy targets, and highlighted the vulnerability his administration faces amid a political trial and a election year

Kim Jong-un said Wednesday that North Korea's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons testing was over and promised to expand the country's arsenal, but he He also showed deep caution in facing President Trump.

He moderated his threats, vague promises to show a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future and "switch to a shocking action,quot; by omitting the details. Kim said his plans to expand North Korea's nuclear capabilities could be adjusted "depending on the future attitude of the United States."

Analysts say the North Korean leader is making a calculation based on political uncertainty in the United States, where his counterpart faces a political trial and an election. But it is not clear how far he will go in his hard line tactics.

Quotable: "I think we will see Kim continue to find ways to provoke Washington as a way to win the lead in future nuclear negotiations without directly challenging President Trump," said an expert from North Korea.

For millennials, Y2K felt like an apocalypse. People wondered if the clocks would know what year to turn to, if bank accounts would continue to work and if planes would fall from the sky. Above, the remains of a survival shop in Allegany, New York, in 2000.

Two decades later, our Styles desk He looked at the legacy of Y2K panic and how he left behind a group of 30-year-old nerves.

Hong Kong: Some 400 people were arrested after a demonstration approved by the police became violent on New Year's Day. The police quickly revoked his permission, citing the violence.

Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking immunity from Parliament in some cases of corruption. You are likely to face accusations of placing yourself above the law as an election approaches.

Fight in prison in Mexico: Sixteen inmates died and five were injured in the penitentiary of Cieneguillas men in the state of Zacatecas, after one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's problematic criminal system in years.

Cook: This recipe for Ground beef and macaroni are the most luxurious Hamburger Helper you have ever tasted.

Watch: Greta Gerwig on stage, Jack London at the movies and Broadway revivals are among the 12 things our critics expect this year.

Come on: In his last office, our 52 Places columnist visited the final stops on his list: Tahiti and his neighbors on the island in French Polynesia, and Calgary, Canada.

Smarter life: One of the best things you can do for your health is to reduce foods with added sugar. Our 7-day sugar challenge shows the way.

In recent weeks, The Times has published many articles that mark the end of the decade. However, several readers have written to us passionately arguing that the decade still has another year.

In the sixth century, a Christian scholar named Dionysius Exiguus invented the year-old Domini numbering system, in which the year 1 d was supposed. C. would indicate the year of the birth of Jesus. There was no year zero, so the beginning of the first decade of the Common Era began with 1 and ended with 10.

We will have it both ways. Welcome to the last year of the 202s, and also at the beginning of the 2020s.

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Melina

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Will Dudding, an assistant in the standards department, wrote the Background Story today. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode reviews Ella Maners, a 9-year-old girl who was the subject of our children's special episode on how to face fears.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Drink sipped by Kermit in a popular meme (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• A weekly column on the technology used by the Times journalists found that, as expected, the smartphone was their most vital work tool.

