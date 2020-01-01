YG apologizes to the LGBTQ community for their ignorance

Instagram

However, some Internet users think that rapper & # 39; Stay Dangerous & # 39; He really doesn't want to say his words and apologizes to the community just because he's dating Kehlani, who is openly bisexual.

Rapper Yg He expresses his regret for his past attitude towards the LGBTQ community. The "Stay Dangerous" went to his Twotter account on Wednesday, January 1 to sincerely apologize to the community for their ignorance.

"I have been struck that my old views on life were ignorant," he wrote on the microblogging site. "I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever as if it were anything but respectful and accepted. Living. Loving. Already alive. Gang!"

He continued adding in a separate tweet, "Stay solid, never fold!"

Since it was so kind of him to apologize, many praised YG for it. A fan said: "We love a man who knows he is wrong. That is why he is my man." A fan also believed that YG had changed for the better and said: "Honestly, people can't hold a grudge against him … people change, people's opinions change. Experiences in life alter perspective."

However, its action was not fully appreciated by some of the Internet users. Referring to that he really didn't mean his words and apologized just because he's dating Kehlani Who is openly bisexual. "He just said that to appease kehlani," said the person. Echoing the feeling, another fan wrote: "I guess since your girl is LGBQTEFGWXYZ."

"Who caught his attention and why couldn't he see it himself? This is NOT an apology," said another. "Kehlani is playing on his phone," added another, and someone else wrote: "He doesn't regret that he just doesn't want any violent reaction !!"

Meanwhile, some others were trolling YG for his spelling. "I would respect him more if he went back to school," one shared. "& # 39; kommunity & # 39; took me out," said another, and one person commented: "Perhaps the correct spelling would be more sincere."