Winning return for the gold cup hero Al Boum Photo | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 01/01/20 2:45 pm

Rider Paul Townend celebrates his victory in the Chase of the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners in Al Boum Photo

The winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Al Boum Photo, oozed class to make a winning comeback in the New Year chase of the Savills in Tramore.

Claiming the race for the second year in a row, the position of Willie Mullins had attracted a large crowd to the track.

Only four went to publish, including two stablemates in Acapella Bourgeois and Voix Du Reve, with Shattered Love by Gordon Elliott avoiding the monopoly of Mullins.

Rachael Blackmore set the pace of Acapella Bourgeois with Paul Townend forced three wide during much of the race when Shattered Love separated the Mullins couple.

With five hurdles to jump, Townend sent Al Boum Photo to the head and the race was over.

A great leap in the next one won him a couple of lengths and, although Acapella Bourgois briefly seemed like a threat, Al Boum Photo (4-7 favorite) threw six clear lengths without asking much question.

Betfair cut the winner to 9-2 from 6-1 for the defense of his Cheltenham crown.

