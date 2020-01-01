Winners of the decade: the best athletes and sports teams in the world | News

Five Olympic Games, six World Cups, 10 years.

It has been a hectic decade in sports, with broken records and rewriting of history books.

Here are 10 of the most successful athletes and teams that shook the sports world.

1. Michael Phelps

After a resounding success in Athens and Beijing, United States swimmer Michael Phelps resumed right where he left it at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Four medals in the British capital and five more in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 brought his Olympic gold count to 23, consolidating his status as the most successful Olympic of all time.

Phelps accumulated a total of 28 medals in four summer Olympics (File: David Gray / Reuters)

Of the 39 world record times he set during his brilliant career before retiring in 2016, four remain intact.

2. Usain Bolt

The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, dominated the sprint events on the track, adding six more Olympic gold medals to his name.

The Jamaican runner also accumulated 13 world championship medals, including 11 golds, before retiring in 2017.

He still has the world records for the fastest time at 100 meters and 200 meters.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 200m final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (File: David J Phillip / AP)

3. Serena Williams

American tennis star Serena Williams continued her dominance of the women's game, ending the decade with 23 Grand Slam titles in her name, one less than the historic Margaret Court record.

He also won two gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus for her 23rd title at the Australian Open 2017 (File: Edgar Su / Reuters)

The last 38 year old triumphed at the Australian Open 2017 while she was pregnant with her first child. He has reached four important finals since he gave birth.

According to Forbes magazine, she was the only female representative on the list of the top 40 highest paid athletes of this decade.

4. Allyson Felix

American Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix became the most successful athlete, male or female, in the history of the world championship when he broke Bolt's record this year.

His 12 and 13 gold medals in the capital of Qatar, Doha, arrived less than a year after giving birth to his first child in November 2018.

The 34-year-old athlete also accumulated a total of five Olympic gold medals in London and Rio de Janeiro.

Allyson Felix is ​​the only female athlete in history to win six Olympic gold medals (Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters)

5. Rafael Nadal

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal emerged as the undisputed king of mud, capturing his 12th French Open title this year.

Nadal won a record of five consecutive Roland Garros titles from 2010 to 2014 (Clive Mason / Getty Images)

Despite injury problems and long layoffs, the 33-year-old Mallorcan also won at Wimbledon and four times at the US Open, bringing his Grand Slam account to 19, one behind Roger Federer's historical record.

Nadal finished 2019 at the top of the men's world ranking for the fifth time in his career.

6. Novak Djokovic

In a decade that has seen three of the best players compete against each other, Novak Djokovic of Serbia rewrote the history books.

The 32-year-old completed his Grand Slam career at the 2016 French Open in Paris and won a seventh Australian Open trophy record earlier this year.

Djokovic has won the Laureus World Sports Award for the athlete of the year four times since 2010 (Saba Aziz / Al Jazeera)

The Serbian also became the first man to have all four major titles at the same time since Rod Laver in 1969.

He sits behind Federer and Nadal on the list of winners of the Grand Slam, with 16 titles.

7. Spanish football

On the men's side, Spanish football reigned in Europe and on the world stage.

The national team won its first FIFA World Cup trophy in 2010 and its third European Championship in 2012.

Iker Casillas, of the Spanish soccer team, holds the trophy during his team's victory parade after the 2010 FIFA World Cup (File: Angel Martinez / Getty Images)

At club level, Real Madrid left its mark by lifting four trophies in the UEFA Champions League: in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Spanish giants also captured three UEFA Super Cup titles and four FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

8. US women's soccer team UU.

The United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

The United States defended and successfully lifted its fourth women's World Cup title in France this year. They also finished second in 2011.

The squad intensified its fight for equal pay outside the field, filing a class action lawsuit for gender discrimination against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

The trial will begin next year.

9. Floyd Mayweather

Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.

The American boxer hung his gloves in 2017 with an unbeaten 50-0 record: the most wins without losing or drawing.

He beat Irishman Conor McGregor by technical knockout in his last professional match to beat the 49-0 record of the heavyweight Rocky Marciano.

Floyd Mayweather defeated Irishman Conor McGregor in his last professional boxing match in August 2017 (File: Mark J Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters)

In May 2015, he defeated Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao in one of the most lucrative fights in boxing history.

He headed the list of Forbes as the highest paid athlete of the decade, with $ 915 million.

10. Lewis Hamilton

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton finished the decade on a high note with his third consecutive title and sixth overall in the World Championship this year.

He also took his winning account in the F1 to 84 Grand Prix, the second most after the German Michael Schumacher.