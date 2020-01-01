Will Europe challenge the rankings and retain the Ryder Cup in America? The | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML6ab8963975171690ad1eb14203bd3b529% %MINIFYHTML6ab8963975171690ad1eb14203bd3b5210%





Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington are the captains of the 2020 Ryder Cup

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be one of the best sporting moments of the year, and David Livingstone is paying little attention to qualifying as Europe struggled to retain the trophy in the Whistling Strait …

There is nothing like a year of the Ryder Cup and, a little more than nine months before the 2020 edition in Whistling Straits, the American team is again emerging to be incredibly strong … on paper!

Stricker is more likely to have the strongest team according to the world ranking

If Steve Stricker chose his team now, based on the 12 best American players in the world rankings, Rickie Fowler would be the player with the lowest ranking in the team. Rickie is currently the world No. 23!

However, we have seen countless times in the last 35 years or so that a united European team can challenge the apparent discrepancy in the world ranking, with the assumptions helpless in almost every contest winning the Ryder Cup 12 times since 1985.

One difference this time is the relevance of the Presidents Cup. Having seen an excellent event at Royal Melbourne in December, I have no doubt that the Presidents Cup will contribute to the preparation and planning of the Ryder Cup for the US team.

It has rarely been so in the past, but the international team demonstrated in Australia that it can be greatly overcome and still fight.

Tiger Woods escaped the US team UU. To the glory of the Presidents Cup in a tight contest in Australia

Ryder Cups in recent years have favored the home team, but I'm not sure that is such an important factor in Wisconsin. It is not exactly a golf course that favors Americans, and it is definitely not a design that can be manipulated to suit local players as we saw in Hazeltine in 2016.

That levels the playing field to some extent, and Padraig Harrington has participated in enough Ryder cups to know that the world rankings that go to the contest mean very little.

I was impressed with how Tiger Woods handled his first taste of captaincy, particularly the team spirit and the unity he encouraged throughout the team, and I would expect to see more of that in September.

Harrington will enjoy being helpless in Whistling Straits

If the Ryder Cup were won in the world rankings, the Americans would win it every two years. But Europe has proven time and again that team spirit is a stronger force, and Steve Stricker will surely accept it in the fall.

Harrington will be a fantastic captain for Europe. He is a very popular figure worldwide and will be an inspiration to many. He was a helpless man for most of his career as a player, and all the success he had was due to pure hard work.

He acknowledges that he was not as naturally talented as many of his rivals and that he had to compensate by putting extra time on the field of practice. Padraig will relate to the underdog state in the team and use it to inspire them.