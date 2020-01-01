Why did the United States become the focus of the wrath of the Iraqis?

For months, furious protests have plagued Iraq, fueled by frustration at a dysfunctional economy, corruption and the dominant influence of a foreign power: Iran.

Then, a rocket attack killed an American contractor in Iraq, US airstrikes struck an Iraqi militia backed by Iran, and Iraqi anger turned to the United States, which culminated in a raid on its Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The airstrikes and the raid of the embassy led the United States to its most serious crisis in the country in years, and led to volatile problems involving Iraq and its neighboring Iran.

Complicated at best, relations between Iraq, Iran and the United States are now even more tense.