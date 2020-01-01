Why did the United States become the focus of the wrath of the Iraqis?

For months, furious protests have plagued Iraq, fueled by frustration at a dysfunctional economy, corruption and the dominant influence of a foreign power: Iran.
Then, a rocket attack killed an American contractor in Iraq, US airstrikes struck an Iraqi militia backed by Iran, and Iraqi anger turned to the United States, which culminated in a raid on its Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.
The airstrikes and the raid of the embassy led the United States to its most serious crisis in the country in years, and led to volatile problems involving Iraq and its neighboring Iran.
Complicated at best, relations between Iraq, Iran and the United States are now even more tense.
What happened in the last days?
On Friday, more than 30 rockets were fired at an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, killing an American civilian contractor and injuring four US military officers and two Iraqis.
The United States He accused an Iran-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, of carrying out the attack. A militia spokesman denied his participation. President Trump blamed Iran for the attack and wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that "Iran killed an American contractor and wounded many."
The US military launched air strikes against the militia over the weekend, killing 24 members in what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called "a decisive response." He said the United States "would not tolerate the Islamic Republic of Iran taking measures that put Americans men and women in danger."
The United States and Iran have long disagreed over the influence in Iraq, Iran's nuclear program and other issues, and tensions have skyrocketed under the Trump administration, which withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed punitive sanctions. to Tehran.
But the US airstrikes occurred at a particularly combustible moment in Iraq, where anger over foreign interference was already intensifying. The country's main Shiite cleric, the great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, warned that Iraq should not become "a field to establish regional and international results," and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called air strikes a violation of sovereignty. Iraqi.
Tuesday protesters broke into the vast complex of the US embassy in Baghdad. They did not enter the main buildings of the embassy, and finally joined thousands of people nearby, many of them members of combat groups technically supervised by the Iraqi army, and many singing "Death to the United States."
Trump accused Iran of "orchestrating,quot; the robbery, adding that "they will be held fully responsible."
Many of the protesters who broke into the complex were members of Kataib Hezbollah and other militias backed by Iran. While Iran remains deeply influential in Iraq, it has also been a recent target of anger and sometimes violence by Iraqi protesters.
Why has Iraq been so volatile recently?
The brutal government response hardened the protesters' resolution, and the protests gradually expanded to include complaints about The widespread influence of Iran on the government of Iraq. (An Iranian general, Major General Qassim Suleimani, had negotiated the agreement created by the current government.) Many protesters link Iranian influence with corruption in the government and among Shiite militias.
In November, protesters set fire to the Iranian Consulate in the southern city of Najaf, and for weeks they camped in front of the Green Zone of Baghdad, the seat of Parliament and the prime minister. At the end of the month, Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi said he would resign.
The Iraqi government has been in limbo since then, unable to choose its successor.
How does Iran get involved in Iraqi militias?
After years of competing with the United States for influence over Iraq, Iran has become an aggressive and powerful force in Iraqi life.
I ran exerts a powerful influence on government, business and religion. Iran-related parties have gained significant force in Parliament, especially since the US military withdrawal in 2009. And when the Islamic State invaded Iraq in 2014, Iran helped form Shiite militias to combat it, giving it influence in the security of Iraq.
As the militias and the United States, which were effectively fighting on the same side, expelled the Islamic State from the territory it controlled in Iraq, the militias gained influence. They control powerful factions in Parliament and the military, and some have become mafia-like groups that use extortion to capitalize on Iraqis.
Some militias have attacked Iraqi bases where Americans are also stationed. Populist clergyman Moktada al-Sadr, who called for the United States and Iran to leave Iraq, urged the militias to stop "irresponsible actions."
The group accused in Friday's rocket attack, Kataib Hezbollah, has close ties with Iran, but many Iraqis consider it a mainly Iraqi force. It is separated from the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, although both groups have the backing of Iran and oppose the United States. The State Department has He designated both groups as terrorist organizations.
Kataib Hezbollah promised "retaliation,quot; for air strikes, without providing details. Iran's Foreign Ministry said the United States "must accept full responsibility for the consequences of this illegal action."
What is the presence of the United States in Iraq?
The United States has about 5,200 soldiers in Iraq and a fluctuating number of civilian contractors. Most of the soldiers are stationed at a base northwest of Baghdad and at a base in the north controlled by the Kurds.
The embassy complex in Baghdad opened in 2009 and, with 104 acres, is almost as large as the Vatican City. The US complex and consulate in Erbil, in northern Iraq, have a combined staff of 486 people, mostly in Baghdad.
After the storm on Tuesday, the Pentagon sent an additional 120 marines to Baghdad. On Tuesday night, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that some 750 soldiers would be deployed in the region.
The US presence in Iraq has declined sharply from its height during and immediately after the Iraq war. There were almost 16,000 people in the embassy complex in 2012 and 170,000 troops in Iraq in 2007. Amid growing tensions with Iran this year, the State Department ordered some diplomats to leave the embassy.
What is happening in Iran?
Adding to the regional turmoil, Iran has also been counting on its The worst discomfort in decades.
These protests began in November with a sudden increase in gas prices, and became demonstrations against Iran's leaders and how they have handled US sanctions, an amazing economy and the anger of neighbors in Iraq and Lebanon.
Thousands of people demonstrated, many from cities with large, low-income and working-class populations, but Iran's security forces crushed the protest, killing up to 450 people, according to human rights groups. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, justified the repression by calling the protests a plot of Iran's enemies in the country and abroad.