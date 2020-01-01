Why are fires in Australia so bad?

By Matilda Coleman
This fire season has been one of the worst in Australian history, with at least 15 people killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and millions of acres burned. And summer is far from over.

This week, thousands of residents and tourists in southeastern Australia were forced to evacuate to the coast while forest fires surrounded communities and razed dozens of buildings. Military ships and airplanes were deployed Wednesday to deliver water, food and fuel to cities isolated by fires.

The warm and dry conditions that have fueled the fires are nothing new in Australia. Here is why this fire season has been so dire.

Record temperatures, prolonged drought and high winds have converged to create disastrous fire conditions.

Tens of thousands of firefighters, the vast majority of them volunteers, have worked for weeks, sometimes dedicating 12-hour days. Pressure on firefighters has raised doubts about the country's dependence on a volunteer force.

The federal government of Australia announced last week that volunteers in New South Wales, as well as in other states, if requested, would receive compensation of up to approximately $ 4,000. That change in policy was initially rejected by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

This week, when the fires caused widespread destruction, Australia deployed its armed forces and asked its allies for help. The Australian Defense Force said Tuesday that it would send military helicopters, planes and military ships Black Hawk and Chinook to Victoria and New South Wales.

The government also asked the United States and Canada to provide Water tanker plane. Canada is committed to sending more than 30 firefighters to help Australians.

Climate and climate are different but related concepts. The weather is a description of the expected long-term weather patterns in a specific place, while the weather is the combination of events that occur in the atmosphere at a particular time and place: think about temperature, wind and precipitation .

A changing climate has meant an increase in temperatures in the Indian and Southern oceans, which in turn has meant a drier and warmer climate in Australia this summer.

The most dangerous days of fire occur when hot and dry air blows from the desert center of the continent to the populated coasts. A weather front, where masses of air meet at different densities, can cause the wind direction to change rapidly. Ultimately, that means larger fires that spread in multiple directions.

