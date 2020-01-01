Why are fires in Australia so bad?

This fire season has been one of the worst in Australian history, with at least 15 people killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and millions of acres burned. And summer is far from over.

This week, thousands of residents and tourists in southeastern Australia were forced to evacuate to the coast while forest fires surrounded communities and razed dozens of buildings. Military ships and airplanes were deployed Wednesday to deliver water, food and fuel to cities isolated by fires.

The warm and dry conditions that have fueled the fires are nothing new in Australia. Here is why this fire season has been so dire.