Why are fires in Australia so bad?

This fire season has been one of the worst in Australian history, with at least 15 people killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and millions of acres burned. And summer is far from over.
This week, thousands of residents and tourists in southeastern Australia were forced to evacuate to the coast while forest fires surrounded communities and razed dozens of buildings. Military ships and airplanes were deployed Wednesday to deliver water, food and fuel to cities isolated by fires.
The warm and dry conditions that have fueled the fires are nothing new in Australia. Here is why this fire season has been so dire.
What is causing the fires?
Record temperatures, prolonged drought and high winds have converged to create disastrous fire conditions.
As a strong heat wave hit most of the country in mid-December, Australia recorded its The hottest day recorded, with an average maximum of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit, or 41.9 degrees Celsius. The heat wave continues this week in southeastern Australia, and temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees in Canberra, the capital.
Extreme heat has followed the driest spring recorded. Most of New South Wales and Queensland have experienced a shortage of rain since the beginning of 2017. The drought has affected the most productive agricultural areas of the country, including some that are now on fire.
How extensive are the fires?
In early September, Australia began to see ominous signs about this year's fire season.
On September 9, the Binna Burra Lodge, a historic getaway in the lush mountains of Queensland, It was destroyed in a forest fire. The loss and fires in the surrounding rain forests alarmed the scientists, who said such fires were extremely rare in the generally cold and humid area.
Fires have burned across the country in recent months, affecting four of the six states. The east coast of Australia has been the most affected. In early November, 1,500 firefighters were fighting 70 fires in New South Wales, the southeastern state that includes Sydney.
On November 11, the state issued a "catastrophic,quot; fire hazard classification for the first time in the decade when the current warning system has been operational. In Sydney, which issued a total fire ban, intense smoke has discolored the sky for many days, and air quality has sometimes been among the worst in the world. On Tuesday, social networks were filled with photos of fiery red skies and people fleeing to the beaches between Sydney and Melbourne.
What is the damage so far?
Some 10 million acres have been burned in New South Wales, destroying almost 1,000 homes. Around 90 fires are currently unleashing in the state, with about three dozen more south in Victoria.
In total, approximately 12 million acres have been burned by fires. In comparison, about 1.9 million acres burned in the 2018 fires in California; those fires, which were the most destructive in the state, killed about 100 people.
As the flames swept through southeastern Australia earlier this week, the death toll in the fire season reached at least 15, and authorities said it was likely to increase. At least seven people were killed Monday and Tuesday in New South Wales, including a volunteer firefighter, the third to die this season, and another person died in Victoria.
Who is fighting the fires?
Tens of thousands of firefighters, the vast majority of them volunteers, have worked for weeks, sometimes dedicating 12-hour days. Pressure on firefighters has raised doubts about the country's dependence on a volunteer force.
The federal government of Australia announced last week that volunteers in New South Wales, as well as in other states, if requested, would receive compensation of up to approximately $ 4,000. That change in policy was initially rejected by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
This week, when the fires caused widespread destruction, Australia deployed its armed forces and asked its allies for help. The Australian Defense Force said Tuesday that it would send military helicopters, planes and military ships Black Hawk and Chinook to Victoria and New South Wales.
The government also asked the United States and Canada to provide Water tanker plane. Canada is committed to sending more than 30 firefighters to help Australians.
Is climate change the culprit?
The devastating start of the fire season confirmed what scientists had been predicting: that Australian forest fires will be more frequent and more intense as climate change worsens.
According to Australia, few developed countries are as vulnerable to climate change as Australia. scientific reports
Australia is normally warm and dry in the summer, but climate change, which brings longer and more frequent periods of extreme heat, makes these conditions worse and makes the vegetation drier and more likely to burn.
Catastrophic fire conditions have put an intense focus on the Australian government's failure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which traps heat when released into the atmosphere.
Even as emissions To continue rising, the country, currently governed by a conservative coalition, has struggled to reach a political consensus on energy and climate change policies. Those policies, in part, are influenced by Australia's long mining history and its powerful coal lobby.
How does weather affect the flames?
Climate and climate are different but related concepts. The weather is a description of the expected long-term weather patterns in a specific place, while the weather is the combination of events that occur in the atmosphere at a particular time and place: think about temperature, wind and precipitation .
A changing climate has meant an increase in temperatures in the Indian and Southern oceans, which in turn has meant a drier and warmer climate in Australia this summer.
The most dangerous days of fire occur when hot and dry air blows from the desert center of the continent to the populated coasts. A weather front, where masses of air meet at different densities, can cause the wind direction to change rapidly. Ultimately, that means larger fires that spread in multiple directions.
Bush fires can be so large and hot that they generate their own dangerous and unpredictable weather systems. These so-called fire storms can produce lightning, strong winds and even tornadoes of fire. What they don't produce is rain.
The volunteer firefighter who died Monday was crushed after a fire tornado lifted a fire truck from the ground.