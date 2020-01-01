What's next for Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama? Five questions for Crimson Tide after Citrus Bowl victory

No. 9 Alabama beat No. 17 Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday to crown the 2019 season with a record of 11-2. The Crimson Tide responded well by missing out on the college football playoff for the first time, but there are still more questions ahead of Nick Saban season 14 with Crimson Tide.

Those questions range from the 2020 Crimson Tide calendar, which players return for their senior season or go to the NFL draft and what the coaching staff looks like in the next decade.

These are the five most important questions for Alabama this offseason:

Will Tua Tagovailoa stay?

That is the biggest domino for Alabama this offseason. Tagovailoa is recovering from hip surgery and has been cryptic about his decision, which will be taken before the January 20 deadline to declare the NFL draft.

If Tagovailoa returns, then the potential rewards are obvious: he accumulated 7,442 aerial yards, 87 scores and only 11 interceptions while compiling a 22-2 record as a starter. As long as his rehabilitation works, he would be ready for one last trip with Crimson Tide if he rejects the NFL draft.

If Tagovailoa leaves, then Jones would probably be the opener; but former four-star recruits Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, along with new freshman Bryce Young, would be in the conversation to take over. Saban knows how to handle quarterback controversies, but this would be the most open battle since freshman Jalen Hurts assumed the starting position in the first game of 2016 against USC.

Who else goes to the NFL draft?

Crimson Tide received a boost when linebacker Dylan Moses, a Sporting News preseason All-American who was lost this season due to a knee injury, announced that he would return to school for his senior season.

Let's say Tagovailoa stays. Would it be enough to persuade any combination of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith receivers to return? What about the Najee Harris runner? This is the class that achieved stardom in place in the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia. Would you like to come back and try to finish on top? Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and the deep Xavier McKinney also have to make decisions.

Alabama has been able to resist that wear on the list better than anyone under Saban. This kind of draft, however, has the potential to be great if everyone goes.

Will Saban shuffle the coaching staff?

Can Saban keep this coaching staff together, and want to do it?

The offensive prospered under Steve Sarkisian and made the necessary adjustments after Tagovailoa's injury. Alabama kept pace in scoring offense and total offense with the other Playoff contestants. Unless Sarkisian entertains himself in a job as head coach, which seems unlikely, he should return. That should mean more of the same on the offensive.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is a bit more intriguing. Alabama allowed an average of 47 points in losses to LSU and Auburn, and was out of the top 10 in scoring defense and total defense. Those are not numbers according to the standard, and it was clear for most of the season that Crimson Tide did not have a defense of the caliber of the Playoffs.

Still, Alabama presented one of its youngest defenses of Saban's tenure, due to the injuries of several key taxpayers. And, given the drama about last year's mass exodus in the coaching staff, some continuity would not hurt.

Can Saban avoid title drought for three years?

Saban will turn 69 on Halloween, and faces the usual round of retirement speculation when he enters another that fourteenth season with the program. Citrus Bowl's victory marked nine consecutive seasons with at least 11 victories with Saban, but there is a pressure point towards 2020. Since Saban arrived in 2007, Crimson Tide has not had three consecutive seasons without a national championship.

That is an absurd standard, but it is one that Saban has been able to comply with "The Process." Critics will point to cracks in the dynasty, given the high profile losses for Clemson, LSU and Auburn in the last two seasons. Next year's team can use the motivation to see LSU or Clemson win the national championship, and there will be enough talent to win a national title no matter who returns.

Saban will have more than enough to work on and off the field.

How will Alabama handle a difficult schedule?

Alabama should face less criticism for its calendar next season, given a neutral first game against USC and a September blockbuster with Georgia. Alabama will also travel to LSU, which makes it a difficult calendar in Tide's bet on a national championship.

Here is a look at the full Alabama 2020 calendar:

Alabama 2020 soccer calendar

Date Adversary September 5 vs. USC (Arlington, Texas) September 12 vs. Georgia State September 19th vs. Georgia September 26 vs. Kent State October 3 in Ole Miss October 10th in Arkansas October the 17th vs. Mississippi State October 24th in Tennessee 31 October Off November 7 in LSU November 14th against UT-Martin November 21 vs. Texas A,amp;M November 28 vs. Auburn

The good news is that Georgia, Texas A,amp;M and Auburn are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium, but the season probably depends on that November 7 showdown at Tiger Stadium. In that sense, nothing has changed. Saban will be on the sidelines of that. It's just a matter of who will come with him by 2020.