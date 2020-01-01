What the protests in Lebanon can tell us about inequality worldwide | Inequality

Lebanon has been in the wave of protests that shakes the country for more than two months. The main complaints that lead people to the streets are entrenched inequalities and compromised human dignity. Even given the notorious data gap, Lebanon is clearly a very unequal place where almost 25% of revenue is in a quarter of revenue, a larger proportion than, for example, in South Africa and the United States.

Poverty is staggering and is well recognized as the result of the formulation of public policies driven by elite interests. That is why protesters no longer ask for political reforms. Denouncing the deeply entrenched private interests that link the main pillars of Lebanon's bankrupt economy with the ruling elite, demand a radical transformation of the political system.

They have evidence from the UN to support them; the newly launched Human development report It focuses on inequality and supports radical reforms to change the fundamentals of how our societies, economies and political systems work. Call to confront the interests of the elite to stop the distribution of political power that reflects economic power.

Lebanon's protests are led by a young generation dissatisfied with the lack of options to work and live with dignity. They rebel for a status quo that allocates them to emigration, as future providers of remittances that will balance the notorious deficit of public coffers. Like many in the Middle East, they have had to live wars, great waves of forced displacement and undemocratic government.

Unlike previous generations, today's protesters are not willing to compromise, they are not afraid to challenge, and they are outraged by the structural inequalities that they openly associate with the capitalism of friends, sectarianism, patriarchy and homophobia. Aloud they have made clear their points in marches, songs and graffiti. His complete loss of confidence in the government has made #no_trust one of the most popular hashtags in recent weeks.

But the most precarious populations (refugees, migrant workers and the poorest Lebanese families) have not been able to join the predominantly middle class protesters. Effectively deprived of their rights, they have not been able to visibly join the protests or show their anger.

The first heavy rains of the season flooded the streets and houses of the informal settlements where they live. Neglected for decades, these precarious neighborhoods are full of people who cannot find alternative shelters in cities devastated by the financialization of land.

Once considered self-help neighborhoods under construction, on a path to become legitimate parts of the city, Informal urban settlements have become reservoirs of populations considered superfluous, without recognized rights.

Due to climate change, downpours are heavier and their effects in precarious neighborhoods are more dramatic. The roofs collapsed, a family died and the houses overflowed. Their forced silence means that protesters only represent the tip of the iceberg of deprivation.

As the Human Development Report argues, income alone does not take into account the lifelong disadvantages faced by these shadow city dwellers. The nationality and income of the parents effectively define someone's lifetime access to adequate medical care and education, or lack thereof. Some divisions cross borders; Women are at a disadvantage everywhere. From birth, inequality defines the freedom and opportunities of children, adults and the elderly.

Facing such inequalities is not simply about closing gaps, but about confronting entrenched interests. Citizens in Lebanon denounce that today's elites use their wealth to capture the government and shape policies at their will. His statements are well documented in academic papers.

Economist Nisrine Salti recently connected increase in poverty levels to the unfair tax system. Facundo Alvaredo, Lydia Assouad and Thomas Piketty have identified the Middle East as the most unequal region in the world, advocating a more detailed examination of fiscal injustices to determine the true extent of inequality and its roots in the development of subverted policies. Taxes unfairly taxed are an integral part of the government model denounced by protesters in Lebanon for sustaining the rich, their banks and the political system at the expense of the majority.

My fellow citizens captured the world's attention by inciting a prime minister to resign. With all eyes on them, they now have the opportunity to outline an ambitious reform program, which would never happen if left to the whim of those on top. I hope to see reforms that significantly address inequality for current and future generations, which provide opportunities throughout people's lives. Such a palette of interventions should include investments in higher education, quality medical care and guarantee access to technology (and reliable electricity to power it).

Upon leaving the streets, protesters in Lebanon have awakened a nation. By tracing a path of prosperity for everyone, they can lift it.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.