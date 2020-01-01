What television channel is the US on? vs. Calendar, time for quarter finals of World Juniors 2020

The United States and Finland are in the quarterfinals on Thursday in a rematch of the game for last year's gold medal. Like last year, the United States and Finland enter the game as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds of their respective groups. The United States is looking for a different result this year after the Finns won with a Kaapo Kakko goal with less than two minutes remaining in the 2019 final.

It will be a difficult confrontation for Americans as both teams enter with comparable statistics. Finland has scored two more goals than the USA. UU. And he has one of the top scorers of the tournament in Patrik Puistola (Carolina Hurricanes). For Americans, Ottawa Senators draft pick Shane Pinto has found the bottom of the net four times, but it's assistant man Trevor Zegras (nine assists) who leads the tournament in scoring.

WJC: US ​​team calendar UU., Results | Live results, TV schedule for Thursday

The United States has won its last four quarter-final games and defeated Finland twice at this stage of the tournament (2007, 2010). Americans have 11-7 of all time in the rooms.

This is how you can watch the quarterfinals match between the United States and Finland on Thursday:

How to see the United States vs. Finland

  • TV channel (USA): NHL network
  • TV channel (Canada): TSN 3
  • Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network for American viewers. He will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

United States vs Finland: When does the record fall?

  • Date: Thursday, January 2
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

THURSDAY JAN. two
QF: Switzerland vs. Russia6:30 a.m.TSN, NHLN
QF: Canada vs. Slovakia9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
QF: United States vs. Finland11:30 amTSN, NHLN
QF: Sweden vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
Semifinal9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
Bronze medal game9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold medal game1 pm.TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)

