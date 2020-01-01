What is the net worth of Wayne Rooney and how much does the former star of England earn?

%MINIFYHTML9fde18f4475172873b5085fc644dd5849% %MINIFYHTML9fde18f4475172873b5085fc644dd58410%

Wayne Rooney forged a remarkable career since entering the scene as a precocious 16-year-old in 2002, breaking records with Manchester United and England.

Almost two decades in the Premier League, including 13 years loaded with trophies in Old Trafford, combined with a season in Major League Soccer have ensured a rewarding lifestyle for the striker.

%MINIFYHTML9fde18f4475172873b5085fc644dd58411% %MINIFYHTML9fde18f4475172873b5085fc644dd58412%

His status as one of England's best players was enough to attract sponsors from around the planet and has collaborated with a variety of industry brands.

Now that he is approaching the conclusion of his career as a player and faces the world of coaching, objective Check out net worth, salary, sponsorships and more from Rooney.

What is the net worth of Wayne Rooney? What is Wayne Rooney's salary? How much does Wayne Rooney earn per minute / hour / day? What sponsorship agreements does Wayne Rooney have? How many social media followers does Wayne Rooney have? What business does Wayne Rooney have? What charity work does Wayne Rooney do?

What is the net worth of Wayne Rooney?

Rooney's net worth is estimated at around £ 100 million ($ 130 million) based on his career earnings so far.

The Englishman had the opportunity to strengthen his fortune massively by moving to the Chinese Super League several years ago, but decided to reject that opportunity of the gold rush.

Instead, there was a brief return to Everton, followed by a lucrative move to D.C. United in the MLS of North America, where he was one of the highest paid players.

What is Wayne Rooney's salary?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/17/1f/wayne-rooney_x4rk4pwxi3pc1ipb93bh69qcr.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



Rooney was reportedly paid a basic salary of £ 250,000 per week at Manchester United which increased to £ 300,000 when the value of his commercial rights was accounted for.

It was planned to run until the summer of 2019, which means that Rooney could have continued to deposit it for a total of more than £ 30 million in total, but instead chose to cut the salary to join the Everton in search of first team football .

At Everton, Rooney earned around £ 150,000 per week, although that remains a considerable outlay for the Toffees. His contract was so large, in fact, that United allowed him to go on a free transfer instead of demanding a fee.

It was widely agreed that Rooney was the highest paid player in the Premier League until Paul Pogba got a contract that was said to be worth £ 290,000 per week in base salary.

The MLS Player Association website indicates that Rooney earned $ 3.5m (£ 2.6m) per year as a designated player in D.C. United, which means he earned $ 70,000 a week in the region.

And, according to the Sun , will be in a similar figure in Derby County, with the content of the Championship club to match the star's salaries to secure their services.

How much does Wayne Rooney earn per minute / hour / day?

If we consider that the figure of £ 2.6m is Rooney's annual salary in Derby, he will earn approximately £ 50,000 a week and more than £ 200,000 a month.

Your earnings are calculated at around £ 300 per hour, or £ 7,120 per day.

Time frame Profits Per second £ 0.10 Per minute £ 5 Per hour £ 300 Per day £ 7,120 Per week £ 50,000 Per month £ 220,000 By year £ 2.6m

What sponsorship agreements does Wayne Rooney have?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/ee/97/wayne-rooney_btjai1kbi9iazgl2mc9hjkis.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



The Rooney boot sponsorship agreement is with Nike and is reportedly worth £ 1 million a year.

In late 2015, it was reported that Adidas was trying to help Rooney months after taking over the production of the United kit, but that change did not materialize.

When Rooney faced scrutiny for alleged infidelity in British newspapers in 2010, the Daily mail He estimated that the value of his four main sponsorship agreements (with Nike, Harper Collins, EA Sports and Coca-Cola) was worth more than £ 2.5 million.

Coca-Cola, however, ended its £ 600,000 a year relationship with him amid the accusations.

Slightly strange, United also began to push players to advances in derivative films in recent years, and none other than Rooney while in the club.

He was at the forefront and center of an Independence Day promotion: Resurgence and saw its aging and recession in a way used to boost the new Wolverine movie in February 2017.

How many social media followers does Wayne Rooney have?

Clearly, Rooney fans have been interested in following their adventures, as it has just under 15 million followers in Instagram

He also shares old photos of him and the old England team, as well as photos of his wife Coleen and their children.

He has another 24 million likes on his official Facebook account, which makes him one of the best supported players on the platform, and more than 17 million on Twitter.

What business does Wayne Rooney have?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/61/95/wayne-rooney-dc-united-mls-2018_al1nbkb3ukp11abidcfv6mo8m.jpg?t=-1678169892,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Beyond his investment in personal property and his spending on things like cars and racehorses, Rooney seems to keep his business decisions quite discreet.

In 2013, it was reported that he was part of an association, along with cricketer Kevin Pietersen and the businessman turned into a television personality Theo Paphitis, who invested in small businesses. As far as Rooney's overall value is concerned, the sums were quite low, and each party spent around £ 200,000.

Occasionally other interests appear here and there. One that emerged in recent years was the backing of a hotel in Newcastle, which has been backed by several Newcastle United players from the past and present, as well as some other recognizable names from the Premier League.

What charity work does Wayne Rooney do?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/11/76/wayne-rooney_olzpma1s5o01xbk1l2s9uq1t.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



Rooney works with several charities close to him and his wife, Coleen, in northwestern England and benefited greatly from the testimony of veteran Manchester United in 2016.

The Rooneys donated all proceeds of £ 1.2 million from the match against Everton to four organizations: NSPCC, for whom Wayne is an ambassador, Claire House Children & # 39; s Hospice, Alder Hey Children & # 39; s Charity and Manchester United Foundation.

According to the Manchester Evening News The Manchester United Foundation used cash to establish a Wayne Rooney scholarship to help children in disadvantaged areas continue their education.

Through his own Wayne Rooney Foundation, Rooney hoped to raise £ 5 million for various causes in 2017.

On November 4, 201, Rooney announced that he would return to the England team after his retirement from the team in 2017 for a unique appearance to raise money for the Wayne Rooney Foundation.

He put on the shirt of the Three Lions for the last time for the charity match against the US National Team. UU. November 15 of that year.

"I am really humble and very excited to play for England at Wembley again," Rooney said in a statement to the FA. "I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and The FA for inviting me back and helping me support my Foundation in the process.

"Playing for England was the greatest honor of my career, so winning my 120th and final cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It is appropriate that the game be against the United States and I hope both groups enjoy the game."