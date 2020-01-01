What channel is Oregon vs. today? Wisconsin? Time, TV schedule for Rose Bowl 2020

%MINIFYHTMLef396424f6c528ef143b101d3debe0eb9% %MINIFYHTMLef396424f6c528ef143b101d3debe0eb10%

The new year is here, which means that the Rose Bowl highlights the college football board on the first day of 2020.

Wisconsin (10-3) fights Oregon (11-2) in Pasadena, California, with both teams looking to put an exclamation point in their respective seasons.

The Ducks enter Wednesday's clash after a thunderous 37-15 victory against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. Oregon is led by star quarterback Justin Herbert (3,333 aerial yards and 32 aerial scores).

Wisconsin, meanwhile, won a Rose Bowl bid by winning the Big Ten West. The Badgers fell to the representative of College Football Playoff Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Runner Jonathan Taylor leads the way, needing only 91 yards to count 2,000 yards for the second consecutive year.

Below is all the information you need to see Wisconsin vs.. Oregon at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, including start time and TV channel.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. today? Oregon?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

The Rose Bowl between Wisconsin and Oregon can be seen on ESPN and broadcast on WatchESPN.

Chris Fowler (play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (margin) and Tom Rinaldi (margin) will be on the call.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon: What time is the start?

Date : Wednesday, January 1

: Wednesday, January 1 Start time: 5 pm. ET

Wisconsin vs. Oregon will begin New Year's Day at 5 p.m. ET. The Rose Bowl is one of the four games that will be played on January 1. After the conclusion of the Rose Bowl, ESPN spectators can stay to see Georgia and Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

