What channel is Georgia vs. Baylor today? Time, TV show for Sugar Bowl 2020

Georgia hopes that this Sugar Bowl appearance will go better than the previous one.

The 2018 Bulldogs season ended with a decisive defeat against Texas in which he had a record of 28-7 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. This will conclude with a January 1 confrontation against Baylor that seems to be an equally difficult task.

Like the n. 5 Georgia (11-2), no. 7 Baylor (11-2) spent much of the year in the discussion of the University American football qualifier. Despite not reaching that destination, affirm that the Sugar Bowl would mark a successful campaign for each team and a basic component for the future.

Here is a guide to everything you need to watch the Sugar Bowl showdown between Georgia and Baylor, including the start time, TV channels and the full Six Year New Year calendar.

What channel is Georgia vs. Baylor today?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

Georgia vs. Baylor is televised nationwide by ESPN. Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will call the game from the television booth, and Holly Rowe will offer additional reports from the bench.

What time does the Sugar Bowl begin?

Date : Wednesday, January 1

: Wednesday, January 1 Start time: 8:45 p.m. ET

The Sugar Bowl meeting between Georgia and Baylor starts at 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 1. The Bulldogs are 4-0 of all time against the Bears, although the schools have not played with each other since 1989.

New Year's 6 Bowl Program

Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Orange bowl Florida vs. Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13