What channel is Auburn vs. today? Minnesota? Time, TV schedule for Outback Bowl 2020

No. 9 Auburn and No. 16 meet in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, one of four New Year's Day college football bowling games, including two New Year's Day 6 bowling at Sugar and Bowling Rose

Auburn (9-3, 5-3 SEC) arrived at the Outback Bowl with a strong defensive effort throughout the season, one that helped limit LSU quarterback and Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow to 23 miserable points. The Tigers enter this clash with Minnesota as a team in the top 10 thanks to the victories ranked over Oregon, Texas A,amp;M and Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

The Gophers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) enter the Outback Bowl in slightly different circumstances. They started the 9-0 season but lost two of their last three games, including their rival Wisconsin, to fall to the Outback Bowl after having Playoff aspirations, at least Rose Bowl. That said, to coach P.J. Fleck would love nothing more than crowning an impressive season in Big Ten with a victory over an impressive SEC opponent.

Here is a guide to everything you need to watch the 2020 Outback Bowl between Auburn and Minnesota, including the start time, the TV channel and a full New Year Six Bowl calendar.

What channel is Auburn vs. today? Minnesota?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

Auburn vs. Minnesota is televised nationwide by ESPN, one of the four New Year games that will be played that day. Jason Benetti will play play by play, Rod Gilmore will be the analyst and Quint Kessenich will be the bank reporter.

Auburn vs. Minnesota: What time is the initial service?

Date : Wednesday, January 1

: Wednesday, January 1 Start time: 1 pm. ET

The Outback Bowl showdown between Auburn and Minnesota starts at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 1. The Tigers and the Gophers have never met before Wednesday's game.

College Football Playoff, 6 new year games

Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13