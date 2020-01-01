What channel is Alabama vs. Michigan today? Time, TV schedule for Citrus Bowl 2020

No. 9 Alabama and No. 17 Michigan meet in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, one of four college football bowls on the New Year's Day 2020 calendar.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) arrives at the Citrus Bowl after suffering two losses in the regular season against LSU and Auburn, the first time that has happened since 2010. The Crimson Tide had college football championship aspirations this season, then Nick Saban has to keep his team motivated enough for a postseason victory for the fifth consecutive year.

The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) arrived at the Citrus Bowl by winning four of their last five games, including a top 10 opponent in Notre Dame. Michigan is looking for its fourth season of 10 wins with coach Jim Harbaugh, but has lost three consecutive games, including two in the New Year 6 and two against SEC opponents.

Here is a guide to everything you need to watch the 2020 Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, including the start time, the TV channel and a full New Year Six Bowl calendar.

What channel is Alabama vs. Michigan today?

TV channel (national) : A B C

: A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN

Alabama vs. Michigan is televised nationwide by ABC, one of four games played on New Year's Day on Wednesday. Dave Pasch will play play by play, Greg McElroy will be the analyst and Tom Luginbill will be the bank reporter.

What time does the Alabama vs. the bowl game begin? Michigan?

Date : Wednesday, January 1

: Wednesday, January 1 Start time: 1 pm. ET

The Citrus Bowl showdown between Alabama and Michigan begins at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 1. Alabama and Michigan have split their four meetings, with the Wolverines winning the first 28-24 meeting in the 1988 Hall of Fame. Alabama returned the favor when they beat the Wolverines 17-14 in the 1997 Outback Bowl. Michigan returned to being on top of the series again in 2000, beating Crimson Tide 35-34 in the Orange Bowl. Alabama again matched the series in 2012, beating 41-14 to start the season.

College Football Playoff, 6 new year games

Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13