West Ham Bournemouth 4-0: double Mark Noble helps give David Moyes a perfect debut | Soccer news

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 4-0 victory at West Ham's home over Bournemouth

David Moyes's return to West Ham began perfectly when his team left the relegation zone with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Reliable performance by the Hammers had a good start when the unfortunate Lewis Cook deflected the side foot of Mark Noble from 20 yards past Aaron Ramsdale.

Eight minutes later, West Ham added a second without any good fortune, as the excellent center of Ryan Fredericks was thrown home by a scissor kick by Sebastien Haller.

With their first half of football at the London stadium not yet over, Moyes' boys had a third when Noble fell under the light pressure of Harry Wilson and stepped forward to bury the soft penalty granted by Graham Scott.

Felipe Anderson added a quarter in the morale after the break by taking the wonderful cross pass of Declan Rice on his way and beating Ramsdale, before an unpleasant challenge by Aaron Cresswell saw him sent by Scott, only for VAR to cancel the officer and grant him a yellow instead.

The Hammers may have added to their leadership, but the striking result left Moyes celebrating after raising West Ham until 16, while a terrible performance by Bournemouth leaves them rooted within the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Moyes returns to the perfect beginning

Moyes may not have been the first choice of all West Ham fans to replace Manuel Pellegrini, but after a turbulent week for the club, and staggering into the drop zone against the side directly above them, everything that the new manager had asked for was three points from his first game on the bench.

And after a brief period of pressure from Bournemouth in the first 10 minutes, when the Hammers' nerves overcame them, they quickly calmed down and soon took advantage of a surge of possession around the visitor area when Robert Snodgrass Noble's retreat returned home , although thanks to a deviation from Cook that disqualified Lukasz Fabianski.

Sebastian Haller's goal was only his second in his last 12 West Ham games

Bournemouth, with many problems of its own given its recent form, collapsed. Even so, they were able to do little to stop a wonderful second from Haller, who got up to connect with Fredericks' excellent cross and buried her in the far corner before Steve Cook could approach him.

The Hammers were at home and hose with 10 minutes remaining in the middle when Noble fell into the area after feeling a push on Wilson's back, and although the decision to grant a penalty was smooth, it was unlikely that VAR would overturn the decision. Scott's original. Noble then buried the shot from 12 yards.

A double change in the interval of Eddie Howe, who had been shocked outside the performance of his side, did nothing to stop the tide.

West Ham could have increased his lead several times before Anderson scored his third chance in quick succession. A wonderful first touch of Rice's pass took him past Simon Francis, before rolling the ball under the hurried Ramsdale into the box.

Both sides made four changes since their last games. West ham Angelo Ogbonna and Robert Snodgrass recalled, while Bournemouth welcomed Callum Wilson from an injury.

There followed a moment of controversy that would have had much more impact if the game had not been as good as before, with Cresswell it showed a direct red color for a great challenge with Lewis Cook that left him in great pain, but VAR officer Lee Mason later reversed the decision and lowered the rating to yellow.

It would make little difference since the game failed with that long VAR stoppage that interrupted the rhythm of the hosts, since they won a first home victory since they beat Manchester United on September 22, while Bournemouth has now lost eight of its last 10 Premier League Games.

Whats Next?

It's the third round weekend of the FA Cup this week. West Ham will travel to Gillingham on Sunday at 6.16 pm, while Bournemouth will receive Luton at 5.31 pm on Saturday.