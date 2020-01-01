Violence increases in Libya while Turkey votes for troop deployment | Libya News

Three civilians were killed in an airstrike in a city south of the Libyan capital, Tripoli on Wednesday, a UN-recognized government spokesman said.

The deadly violence occurs just one day before the Turkish parliament votes on Thursday to deploy troops in Tripoli following the request of the UN-backed government.

"Three died and three were injured in an air strike against Al-Sawani," Amin al-Hachemi, a spokesman for the Government of the National Agreement based in Tripoli, told AFP news agency.

Al-Sawani is located about 25 km (15 miles) south of the capital and under the control of GNA.

The southern suburbs of Tripoli have been affected by deadly fighting since the eastern strongman, Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive against the capital in early April.

Several stores were badly damaged in the air raid, Hachemi said.

On their Facebook page, GNA loyalist forces posted photos of severely damaged buildings and vehicles, and accused pro-Haftar forces of carrying out the raid.

GNA forces said in a statement that they had captured 25 pro-Haftar fighters on Wednesday.

Libya has been in conflict since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival administrations in the east and west competing for power.

According to UN figures published last month, clashes in Tripoli since April 4 have killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 combatants, while more than 140,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

Earlier, the UN envoy to Libya accused members of the Security Council of violating an arms embargo.

Ghassan Salame also said there is concern that foreign fighters arrive in Libya and added that the agreement signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government represents a "escalation,quot; of the conflict in the country of North Africa.

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Foad Oktay said Turkish troops cannot deploy if General Khalifa Haftar and his troops, who have been trying to take over the capital since April, will stop their offensive.

Emad Badi, an analyst at the Middle East Institute, told Al Jazeera that the inaction of countries, such as the United States and France, has allowed countries like Russia and Turkey to fill the void, while violence continues.