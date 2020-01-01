Victoria Beckham looks back on 2019 with gratitude in the New Year Post

WENN / Instar

Taking note of what she has accomplished in the last decade, the former Spice Girls member thanks fans and her team for continued support on their ambitious journey.

Victoria Adams He is reflecting on an excellent 2019 when the New Year arrives with his family.

First Spice Girls The fashion mogul turned star celebrates an incredible year on Instagram, posts photos from the past 12 months and thanks fans for supporting his ambitions.

"What a year!" Beckham writes. "I am very grateful to the community that has supported me in the last decade. In 2000, I dreamed big and in 2019 I dared to dream even bigger …".

"I launched @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, with my co-founder and good friend @ sarah.creal, as well as partnerships with @Reebok and @Sothebys … And as the @spicegirls we went on tour! From Berlin to New York, Dubai to Los Angeles ! From Doha to San Francisco, I met some inspiring leaders … And many of you kicked the #VBPose … "

Victoria's flexibility went viral in 2019 with her leg lift pose.

"2019 will also be known as the #cooltobekind year and I continue my work as an ambassador for @UNAidsglobal," he adds, while taking the time to write down his family's achievements: "@davidbeckham and I have come a long way: we celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the most proud mother. I love you so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven (sic) ".

Successful creator "Wannabe" ended her New Year's Eve message by saying: "Thank you all again and #TeamVB for continuing to support me on this trip. I wish you all a happy 2020!"