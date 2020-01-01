USA: Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $ 100,000 in the Sandy Hook case | USA news

%MINIFYHTML7fbfcd42ac7373f97116b571469b8b3f9% %MINIFYHTML7fbfcd42ac7373f97116b571469b8b3f10%

A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $ 100,000 in legal fees and refused to dismiss a lawsuit that points to the Infowars host for using his program to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a cheated.

Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a six-year-old boy who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Connecticut attack at an elementary school. Similar lawsuits against Jones have been filed by other Sandy Hook families in Connecticut courts.

In what is now the most recent judicial setback for Jones, the state district judge Scott Jenkins of Texas, where Jones operates Infowars, ruled on December 20 that the Jones defense team "intentionally ignored,quot; an earlier order to present witnesses . He ordered Jones to pay legal fees to lawyers representing a Sandy Hook father who filed the lawsuit, Neil Heslin, and denied a request to dismiss the case.

T Wade Jefferies, Jones's lawyer, said in an email on Tuesday that they would appeal the decision not to dismiss and questioned how much he was ordered to pay Jones.

"In my opinion, and every lawyer with knowledge of the case with which I have spoken agrees, the lawyer's fees are excessive," said Jefferies.

Jenkins' orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.

The families of the victims of Sandy Hook say they have been subjected to harassment and death threats by Jones' followers due to the deceived conspiracy promoted in their program.

The shooting at the elementary school left 20 first graders and six employees dead. The 20-year-old gunman, who also killed his mother at his Newtown home, shot fatally.

Jones has since recognized that the assassinations of Sandy Hook occurred. His lawyers have previously defended his speech in court as "rhetorical hyperbole,quot; and deny that it has been defamation.

In June, Noah Pozner's six-year-old father, one of Sandy Hook's victims, won a libel claim against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened.