US troops fire tear gas at protesters outside the embassy in Iraq

BAGHDAD – US troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who gathered outside the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad for the second day.

Dozens of members of an Iran-backed militia and their supporters camped at the embassy's doors overnight after entering the complex, destroying a reception area and breaking windows in one of the worst embassy attacks in recent memory .

Marines guarding the embassy threw tear gas after protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area. Smoke rose from the building.

Protesters are angry over US airstrikes over the weekend that attacked an Iran-backed militia, killing 25 fighters.