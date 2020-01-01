US troops fire tear gas at protesters outside the embassy in Iraq

BAGHDAD – US troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who gathered outside the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad for the second day.
Dozens of members of an Iran-backed militia and their supporters camped at the embassy's doors overnight after entering the complex, destroying a reception area and breaking windows in one of the worst embassy attacks in recent memory .
Marines guarding the embassy threw tear gas after protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area. Smoke rose from the building.
Protesters are angry over US airstrikes over the weekend that attacked an Iran-backed militia, killing 25 fighters.
President Trump blamed Iran for the attack and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper later announced the immediate deployment of an infantry battalion of some 750 soldiers. He did not specify his fate, but an American official familiar with the decision said they would go to Kuwait.
No US victims or evacuations were reported on Tuesday. Iraqi security forces made no effort to stop the protesters while marching to the heavily fortified green zone after a funeral for those killed in US airstrikes, nor intervened on Wednesday.
Iran has denied any involvement in the attack on the embassy. A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry there, Abbas Mousavi, was cited by state media on Tuesday as a warning to the United States against any "miscalculation,quot; in the worsening of the confrontation.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized US airstrikes and accused the United States of taking revenge on Iran for the defeat of the Islamic State group, which he said was an American creation.
He condemned the "evil,quot; American, according to the comments of the semi-official news agency ISNA.
The United States and Iran have competed for influence over Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew Saddam Hussein. Iran has close ties with the Shiite majority of Iraq and many of its main political factions, and its influence has grown steadily.