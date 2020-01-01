US troops fire tear gas against pro-PMF protesters in Baghdad | Iraq News

Hundreds of Iraqi members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and their supporters threw stones at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad for the second day on Wednesday, while security forces threw tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to push them away

US troops also fired tear gas to disperse the protests, led by the PMF backed by Iran, a general grouping of paramilitary organizations that is mainly made up of Shia militias backed by Iran and integrated into the Iraqi armed forces.

They met in front of the US embassy complex in Baghdad for the second day in a row. Dozens had camped at the doors of the embassy where they spent the night.

Protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area on Wednesday, as smoke rose from the building. Protesters also set a second door on fire, setting another fire.

Meanwhile, US soldiers were seen on the roof of the main embassy building, as Washington said it was deploying 750 additional troops in the region.

Later, the PMF issued a statement asking its supporters to withdraw from the complex in response to an appeal from the Iraqi government, saying "their message has been received."

Some of the protesters could be seen tearing down their tents, while others promised to stay. A spokesman for the Kataib Hezbollah militia, Mohammed Mohieh, told The Associated Press news agency that the sit-in will "continue."

The protests mark a new turn in tensions between Washington and Tehran throughout the Middle East.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who faces reelection in 2020, threatened Tuesday to retaliate against Iran, but then said he did not want to go to war.

The protests also cast uncertainty about the continued presence of US troops in Iraq.

Crowds demonstrated on Tuesday to protest the deadly US air strikes against the bases of the armed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria, setting fire, throwing stones and breaking surveillance cameras. However, they did not violate the main complex of the great embassy.

During the night, protesters built tents and camped outside the embassy walls.

Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad, said the presence of security near the checkpoint leading to the embassy was significantly higher on Wednesday morning compared to the previous days.

"People are actually managing the checkpoints and controlling the crowds, but the fighters and supporters of the PMF are allowed to pass," Foltyn said.

"We are watching people … they are bringing supplies, we have seen gas boats (being carried) to the people who camp here, basically to resupply them and it looks a lot like the hundreds of PMF supporters … they are determined to stay ", said.

Iraqi security forces made no effort to detain protesters on Tuesday as they marched to the heavily fortified Green Zone after a funeral for those killed in US airstrikes, nor intervened on Wednesday when the protest resumed.

On Wednesday separately, Iran's supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei condemned the US attacks.

"The Iranian government, the nation and I strongly condemn the attacks," said Khamenei, quoted by Iranian state television.

Trump accused Iran a day before orchestrating violence at the U.S. embassy and said Tehran would be responsible. Iran rejected the accusation.

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said for the first time that Khamenei responded by saying that "the United States cannot do anything."

"He made a reference to the president of the United States by saying that this guy tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad and that we will respond to them," Jabbari said, referring to Khamenei's post on Twitter.

"The supreme leader also said that if the Islamic Republic decides to challenge and fight, it will do so unequivocally and that the Iranians do not seek wars … They will vigorously defend the interests, dignity and glory of the Iranian nation."

Zeidon Alkinani, an identity policy researcher in Iraq, said Iran was trying to divert attention from the anti-government protest movement in Iraq that began in early October. Protesters who demand a reform of the country's political system, installed after the US invasion, have continued to take to the streets for three months.

"This is one of the few tactics that Iran is using to denounce and minimize the influence of the protest movement … that created a very strong and prominent anti-Iran sentiment," Alkinani told Al Jazeera.

Both Iran and the United States do not want the protest movement to succeed in Iraq, because the Iraqi government has a "dual partnership between the United States and Iran," Alkinani said.

The senior Iraqi army officers had negotiated with those gathered outside the embassy in an attempt to convince them to leave, but they did not. Washington is pressing Iraqi leaders to ensure the safety of its staff.

According to Foltyn, high-level PMF leaders are currently negotiating with the Iraqi government, which means that there could soon be an agreement that would lead to the suspension of sitting.

"The PMF will not leave in a way that reflects poorly on them, they have to leave it of their own accord," Foltyn said.

"This was a great show of the power of their challenge, that they can march in the Green Zone, that they can reach the doors of the US embassy," he said.

The incident marked a sharp escalation of the power conflict between Washington and Tehran, both influential players in Iraq, while mass protests are challenging Iraq's own political system almost 17 years after the US invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein.

The protests followed US airstrikes on Sunday at bases operated by Kataib Hezbollah, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

The attacks were reprisals for the murder of an American civilian contractor in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base, which Washington blamed on Kataib Hezbollah.

The political influence of the PMF in Iraq has increased in recent years, and its allies dominate parliament and government. That has made them the target of mass protests since October that are not related to the attack on the embassy.

Anti-government protesters have attacked Iranian diplomatic missions and the local headquarters of militia-affiliated parties throughout southern Iraq. They have also established an important protest camp in central Baghdad.

For weeks, anti-government protesters have tried to enter the Green Zone that houses the government and the US embassy. UU., But the security forces have rejected them, who killed hundreds of anti-government protesters in clashes.