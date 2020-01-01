United Nations, government forces declare that the capital district of CAR is "gun free,quot; | News

The United Nations and government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) have declared a critical point district in the capital, Bangui, where recent clashes claimed dozens of lives, a "gun-free,quot; zone.

More than 30 people were killed last week, according to the Red Cross. and a local imam, Awad Al Karim, when fighting broke out in the mainly Muslim PK5 neighborhood between local fighters and merchants angry at extortion. But, now the UN has intervened, asking both sides to disarm.

"Anyone seen with weapons will be arrested, disarmed or neutralized if they resist." Brigadier General Frank Chatelus, head of the UN forces in CAR, known as MINUSCA, announced Tuesday.

"The population should not take the law into their hands. It is the responsibility of MINUSCA and local forces. We will also occupy and control the bases of the self-defense groups."

The CAR government will deploy patrols of the National Security Forces (FSI) – police and gendarmes – and a police commissioner will be sent to PK5, a MINUSCA spokesman told the AFP news agency.

"The ball is in the field,quot; of the armed groups, he said. "We are waiting for its members to come with their weapons and knock them down."

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera, reporting from Bangui, said: "The PK5 neighborhood declaration as a weapon-free zone came only a few hours before the deadline for delivering all weapons expired."

"The merchants had told the gunmen that they used to rely on protection to abandon their weapons or face a total war," he said.

"And now a shoot-in-sight policy has been issued for anyone caught carrying a weapon."

'I still see danger'

The CAR has been affected by sporadic violence since 2014, after then President Francois Bozize was removed in a coup d'etat.

Then, a fierce fight broke out between predominantly Christian and Muslim fighters, which prompted the intervention of France's former colonial power, under a UN mandate.

Most of the country is in the hands of armed groups, which often fight for the country's mineral resources.

The PK5 district, where many Muslim merchants took refuge in 2013, is a trigger point.

In April 2018, MINUSCA launched an offensive against combatants there in response to calls from local merchants, but the operation ended bloody with some 30 deaths, which caused anger among the local population.

When a fragile calm returned to the streets of PK5 and the markets reopened, despite the destruction, residents told Al Jazeera that they were "fed up with the watchmen. "

"Our message is clear, people really must be careful. We will ensure that no one is using firearms to hold people back to rescue," a resident of PK5 told Al Jazeera Souvenance Yakitte.

Youssouf Djibrine, head of the merchant association at PK5, was cautious to recall the failure of the April 2018 operation, whose code name was Sukula ("cleaning,quot; in the national language of Sango).

"MINUSCA has to honor what it says,quot; about disarmament, he said. "I can still see the danger."

The local imam, Al Karim, was more optimistic and said Tuesday's announcement was "a big step forward."

Several fighters, who spoke with AFP on condition of anonymity, said they were interested in giving up their weapons and integrating into civilian life.

The World Bank is financing a "disarmament, demobilization and reintegration,quot; (DDR) program in the amount of $ 30 million, with the aim of encouraging 9,000 combatants to return to civilian life.