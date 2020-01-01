Home Entertainment Uncle Murda talks about Tekashi 6ix9ine, K. Michelle, Lil Reese and more...

Uncle Murda talks about Tekashi 6ix9ine, K. Michelle, Lil Reese and more about & # 39; Rap Up 2019 & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
On New Year's Eve, Uncle Murda was online after launching his highly anticipated "Rap Up 2019,quot; and this year: Tekashi 6ix9ine, K. Michelle and Lil Reese were among the rappers trapped in the line of fire.

Earlier this month, we reported that Uncle Murda was not happy with K. Michelle's decision to go online and publish his support for Tekashi, and Murda broke it on the track, claiming that R,amp;B cannot keep a man because her feminine parts smell.

