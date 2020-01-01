Uncle Murda talks about Tekashi 6ix9ine, K. Michelle, Lil Reese and more about & # 39; Rap Up 2019 & # 39 ;!

On New Year's Eve, Uncle Murda was online after launching his highly anticipated "Rap Up 2019,quot; and this year: Tekashi 6ix9ine, K. Michelle and Lil Reese were among the rappers trapped in the line of fire.

Earlier this month, we reported that Uncle Murda was not happy with K. Michelle's decision to go online and publish his support for Tekashi, and Murda broke it on the track, claiming that R,amp;B cannot keep a man because her feminine parts smell.

"K. Michelle can't keep her man, because her p * ssy sucks … Why talk again about that girl's stinky p * ssy? Because she put a post signing Tekashi with the rapped signature,quot;.

Then he turned his attention to Tekashi:

"Tekashi really told about all his friends / The mother of his baby fucked one of his friends … I wish Nipsey was alive and killed 6ix9ine / Nip was like Malcolm X and 2Pac combined."

Uncle Murda continued: "Lil Reese was shot in the neck, I'm happy he is well / he lost his voice, we don't want to hear his new shit anyway."

The Chicago rapper was offended at the mention. Watch his reaction below.

The Rap Up is an annual event for Murda, check it out below. Was it too far?