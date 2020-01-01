UN: More than 392,000 babies will be born on New Year's Day | News

It is estimated that 392,000 children will be born worldwide on the first day of the new year, according to a United Nations projection, as it called for better protection and medical care for mothers and newborns.

India topped the ranking of the countries that will have more births, projected at 67,385, on Wednesday, followed by China with 46,299 and Nigeria in third place with 26,039, UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, said.

The small island nation of Fiji was expected to deliver the first baby of 2020.

"The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future, but also for the future of those who will come after us," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, it's a statement. .

"As the calendar changes every January, we remember all the possibilities and the potential for each child to embark on the journey of his life, if only that opportunity is given."

While the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday has been reduced by more than half in the last three decades, there has been slower progress for newborns, UNICEF said.

In 2018, the number of newborns who died in their first month of life was 2.5 million, including one third of them in their first day of life. The majority died for preventable causes.

UNICEF said babies who died in the first month accounted for 47 percent of all deaths among children under five in 2018, compared to 40 percent in 1990.

The organization called for better training of health workers and an immediate investment to ensure that mothers and newborns are in good hands during pregnancy, childbirth and childbirth.

"Too many mothers and newborns are not being cared for by a trained and equipped midwife or nurse, and the results are devastating," Fore said.

"We can make sure that millions of babies survive their first day and live in this decade and beyond if each of them is born in a pair of safe hands."