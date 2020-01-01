Umaro Cissoko Embalo wins the presidential elections of Guinea-Bissau | News

Guinea-Bissau opposition leader Umaro Cissoko Embalo, former prime minister, won the presidential elections with 53.55 percent of the vote, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced on Wednesday.

His rival Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the country's government, PAIGC party, took 46.45 percent in the second round of Sunday.

"I declare that Umaro Sissoco Embalo is the winner of this second round," said CNE President José Pedro Sambu.

After the announcement, Pereira told his followers that he will dispute the result in the Supreme Court.

The outgoing José Mario Vaz came to power in 2014 with the hope of stabilizing a country known for coups and assassinations since becoming independent from Portugal in 1974.

But his mandate was hampered by a paralyzing confrontation with Parliament under the country's semi-presidential political system.

The CNE rated the participation at 72.67 percent, similar to the first round of voting on November 24, which Pereira won with 40.1 percent against 28 percent for Embalo.

Embalo, 47, is a reserve brigadier general who prefers to wear a headdress of red and white Arabic keffiyeh.

Like Pereira, who was also prime minister, he served under Vaz, between 2016 and 2018, before representing Madem, a party formed by PAIGC rebels.

He struggled to overcome his voting deficit in the first round by presenting himself as a unifier of the country and obtaining the support of the eliminated candidates, including Vaz.

Born in the capital, Bissau, Embalo is a member of the Fulani ethnic group. In college, he studied social and political sciences in Spain and Portugal.

Father of three children, Embalo is a football fan and supports the Belgian Standard Liege team.

He sought early retirement from the army in the 1990s, and launched an investment fund created by the then Libyan government.

In October, PAIGC Prime Minister Aristide Gomes accused him of planning a coup, charges Embalo denied.