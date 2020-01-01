UFO sighting: NASA photo of bizarre B-shaped Mars base ‘100 percent proof of alien life’By Isaac NovakJanuary 1, 2020TechnologyShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp UFO sighting: NASA photo of bizarre B-shaped Mars base ‘100 percent proof of alien life’ – Express.co.uk%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Steve Harvey got mad at Rob Gronkowski for destroying his Lego bust on live TV Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 TwitterThe host of & # 39; Family Feud & # 39; He seems stunned before reprimanding the retired NFL player for tearing apart his... Read moreKandi Burruss received 45.5 million likes in 2019 – Check out her post Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Kandi Burruss had a really exciting 2019, and he wanted to share this with his fans on social media. Check out his recent post... Read morePope Francis strikes the hand of a woman who falls on him in NYE's greeting – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Read moreHuddsf & # 39; ld 2 – 5 Stoke Sports Lisa Witt - January 1, 2020 0 Read moreLeeAnne is called – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Read more