Twitter thinks Diddy just got out of the closet as & # 39; GAY & # 39 ;!

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs has always been plagued by rumors about his sexuality. On the one hand, Diddy is known as a man, who has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world.

But, on the other hand, there have always been persistent questions about their sexuality.

And now Twitter believes that Diddy may finally be ready to leave the closet, whether gay or bisexual.

Last year, Diddy launched a collaboration with Devontae Hynes called "Blood Orange," a song that celebrates LGBT love. Also in the video are Tyler, the creator and A $ AP Rocky. Tyler came out of the closet years ago, and Blood Orange came out as sexually fluid in 2018. A $ AP was also plagued by rumors of homosexuality over the years, but insisted that he is heterosexual.

Well, Twitter finally watched the video, and people are convinced that Diddy "came out,quot; on it.

Specifically, at 3:12 of the song, Diddy seems to confess that it is possibly LGBT. While saying the following words, the video shows multiple male partners of the same sex, who are black:

He says:

Yes, sometimes I wonder: what will it cost me not to be afraid of being loved, the way I really wouldn't be loved? I know how I really want to be love. But I'm afraid to really feel that, you know. As if you wanted something, but you don't know if you can handle it. You give me hope that maybe one day I will overcome my fears and receive. . .

Last year, Diddy was plagued with rumors of homosexuality when He appeared on the Nore podcast. The Drink Champs, and seemed to be flirting with rapper Fabolous. Fab seemed uncomfortable with Diddy's supposed playful flirting.

Watch:

And years ago, rapper Xzibit claims that he caught Diddy in the club, with a man in a supposed romantic moment. Listens: