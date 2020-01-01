Twitter thinks Diddy just got out of the closet as & # 39; GAY & # 39 ;!

Home Entertainment Twitter thinks Diddy just got out of the closet as & #...

Twitter thinks Diddy just got out of the closet as 'GAY'!

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs has always been plagued by rumors about his sexuality. On the one hand, Diddy is known as a man, who has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world.

But, on the other hand, there have always been persistent questions about their sexuality.

And now Twitter believes that Diddy may finally be ready to leave the closet, whether gay or bisexual.

Last year, Diddy launched a collaboration with Devontae Hynes called "Blood Orange," a song that celebrates LGBT love. Also in the video are Tyler, the creator and A $ AP Rocky. Tyler came out of the closet years ago, and Blood Orange came out as sexually fluid in 2018. A $ AP was also plagued by rumors of homosexuality over the years, but insisted that he is heterosexual.

