TSR What Ifz: Could these TSR Zaddy get a new hair color?

We know you are used to seeing your favorite TSR Zaddy on our website, we felt it was time for them to change it!

Normally, these parents compromise with just one look, but we have given them a little taste and a lot of hair color.

A1 Bentley is in his own lane, as everyone knows! He is infamous for thinking outside the box when it comes to his style, and he doesn't care what they think of him. A1 has been the center of attention of his "aunt,quot; wig that surprised the world. He is also one of our parents who wears nails of different colors! Could you see it with these pink locs, Roomies?

A-Boogie doesn't usually change his style, so we had to do it for him! We hit the rapper with some green hair. Are they feeling it?

Big Sean, boy, how big you are! In the words of Nicki Minaj, we wanted to discover how big Big Sean's personality could be with some bluish green tufts.

The self-proclaimed "King of R,amp;B,quot; is confident as we have never seen before! So we thought it would be right to give it a bold color like him.

Romeo Miller is an OG TSR Zaddy, so we gave him an OG hair color! A little reddish / orange chestnut never hurts anyone, and frankly, it looks GOOD on him!

It is correct that Champagne Papi has champagne colored hair! We wanted him to channel his bad interior with some dirty blond hair. What do you think?

Quavo Huncho really does the damn thing when it comes to style! He will DRESS & # 39; dress & # 39 ;, so why not give him some seasoning for his crazy lovers?

Which of these parents do you think could achieve these looks, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!