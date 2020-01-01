TSR What Ifz: Could these TSR Zaddy get a new hair color?

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

We know you are used to seeing your favorite TSR Zaddy on our website, we felt it was time for them to change it!

Normally, these parents compromise with just one look, but we have given them a little taste and a lot of hair color.

A1 Bentley is in his own lane, as everyone knows! He is infamous for thinking outside the box when it comes to his style, and he doesn't care what they think of him. A1 has been the center of attention of his "aunt,quot; wig that surprised the world. He is also one of our parents who wears nails of different colors! Could you see it with these pink locs, Roomies?

A-Boogie doesn't usually change his style, so we had to do it for him! We hit the rapper with some green hair. Are they feeling it?

Big Sean, boy, how big you are! In the words of Nicki Minaj, we wanted to discover how big Big Sean's personality could be with some bluish green tufts.

The self-proclaimed "King of R,amp;B,quot; is confident as we have never seen before! So we thought it would be right to give it a bold color like him.

Romeo Miller is an OG TSR Zaddy, so we gave him an OG hair color! A little reddish / orange chestnut never hurts anyone, and frankly, it looks GOOD on him!

It is correct that Champagne Papi has champagne colored hair! We wanted him to channel his bad interior with some dirty blond hair. What do you think?

Quavo Huncho really does the damn thing when it comes to style! He will DRESS & # 39; dress & # 39 ;, so why not give him some seasoning for his crazy lovers?

Which of these parents do you think could achieve these looks, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

Recent Articles

TSR What Ifz: Could these TSR Zaddy get a new hair color?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
We know you are used to seeing your favorite TSR Zaddy on our website, we felt it was time for them to change it!Normally,...
Read more

America Ferrera launches 2020 with the announcement that it is preparing for baby # 2

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
América Ferrera, the Hollywood actress, is preparing to have another child, reports Refinery 29. The media states that the star went to her Instagram...
Read more

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons saw lips closed at the end of the year party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Avalon / InstarAccording to one source, the supermodel and the basketball star arrived at the Attico rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia around 11:30...
Read more

Hilarie Burton pays tribute to the roller coaster decade with an exciting year-end publication

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramIn a long message shared on social networks, the former star of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; He talks...
Read more

G Herbo closes the rumors of cheating and says that Taina will not go anywhere!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It has been a long week for G Herbo and Taina, but it seems they are resisting the storm together! When dealing with vacations,...
Read more
©