Roommates, police arrested Sonny Alloway, 48, after a now viral video captured what appears to be an attempted kidnapping in a subway in the Bronx.

According to PIX 11 News, NYPD found and arrested Alloway in the Bronx on Monday. He has been charged with illegal imprisonment, according to authorities.

In the terrifying video, you can see Sony sitting directly in front of the young woman, and in a matter of seconds, he lifts her and runs out of the train car when the doors open.

He can be seen holding it against his will on the platform, until he can apparently escape his grip and run back to the train. She starts screaming for help, waking up the man she was sleeping with and claiming that Sonny tried to get her off the train.

According to New York police, Alloway was "preventing a woman from moving away from him."

