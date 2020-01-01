TSR Reactionz: Twitter reacts after Rihanna doesn't launch & # 39; R9 & # 39;

All right, we're officially in 2020, and unfortunately, we didn't get that Rihanna album we were waiting for! It could be because Rih is securing the bag in other areas, but he promised he didn't comply.

Some of you seem a little disconsolate, and others are unperturbed, the loyal Rih remain independently. Reviews are underway, and some disappointed members of the Navy met under the #RihannaIsALiar and #RihannaIsOverParty hastags to express their frustrations.

Check what they have to say:

I'm watching #RihannaIsALiar all about my tl and it just gives me the chills to listen to his discography no matter what we were all clowns 😂 – 🏳️‍🌈 (@WasabixJerrie) December 31, 2019

This is not what we came for

Kiss him never

No more fans in the world

What's your name

In consideration

Good evening r9#Rihannaisoverparty#RihannaIsALiar pic.twitter.com/pSFwTzU7E9 – رضوان ☈ Я🇵🇰 (@Razwan_Mahmood) December 31, 2019

I agree with #RihannaIsALiar while listening to Anti pic.twitter.com/7RZm7Mebh6 – Financially unstable aunt 🇬🇩 (@QueenTaige) December 31, 2019

I frantically reviewing iTunes for new # Rihanna music thinking that she would really come across pic.twitter.com/64c1TZNvvh – Kyle (@kylevrhs) January 1, 2020

Throughout the year, Rih promised to release an album before the end of the year, and they waited until the last moment of 2019 before expressing how they feel!

Just a few days ago, Rihanna made a little joke about releasing R9, and they didn't feel it, but reinforced the idea that we would get an album.

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!