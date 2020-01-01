TSR Reactionz: Twitter reacts after Rihanna doesn't launch & # 39; R9 & # 39;

All right, we're officially in 2020, and unfortunately, we didn't get that Rihanna album we were waiting for! It could be because Rih is securing the bag in other areas, but he promised he didn't comply.

Some of you seem a little disconsolate, and others are unperturbed, the loyal Rih remain independently. Reviews are underway, and some disappointed members of the Navy met under the #RihannaIsALiar and #RihannaIsOverParty hastags to express their frustrations.

Check what they have to say:

Throughout the year, Rih promised to release an album before the end of the year, and they waited until the last moment of 2019 before expressing how they feel!

Just a few days ago, Rihanna made a little joke about releasing R9, and they didn't feel it, but reinforced the idea that we would get an album.

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

TSR Reactionz: Twitter reacts after Rihanna doesn't launch & # 39; R9 & # 39;

