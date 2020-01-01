Toya Johnson remembers her lessons and blessings of 2019

Toya Johnson remembers his blessings and lessons of 2019 and, to commemorate last year, he published a photo with a collage of images from last year. Check it out below.

‘It has been real 2019 … thanks for the lessons and blessings. I'm ready for 2020 # bestofnine2019 #happynewyear To ’Toya captioned its post.

Someone got hold of her and said: "I've been following you since the days you were on Twitter and I have to say last year THE GLOW UP IS REAL And witnessing it makes my heart happy!" You deserve everything positive that comes your way! Your beautiful family, your weight no more (what I attended and you were so kind to me), your loot! Only everything! Happy new year and happy holidays to you Antonia J. !!!!! 💕🎀 ’

Another follower published this: & # 39; Amen, I am so happy for you, I am constantly praying, may God bless me with my king, I love all of you & # 39; and a fan said: & # 39; Yasss for that name change, nothing but positive vibes for 2020! ! BE BLESSED! 🙏🏾 ’

One person posted this: ‘We miss Nae! I hate when the best nine only have one of my girls hahaha! Yes, but WE KNOW that she was there balancing all of 2019 😌 ’

Someone else said: Hermosa Beautiful Toya! I don't know you personally, but from what I can see, you're really a genuine person who loves your family and friends. Support your friends of whatever they are trying to do! True friends do that. They announce and show love and do not try to compete. Happy to have found true love! I'm talking about that in existence for me in 2020! Hahaha Blessings in addition to the blessings for you and your Toya family!

Another follower also wished Toya the best in the new year: Am Amen and happy new year to you and yours, Toya! Continuous blessings. "

Toya ended 2019 with a melancholy note, and shared a beautiful photo he has with his daughter, Reign Rushing.



