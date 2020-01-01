Tom Odell ran to the hospital after separating from his girlfriend

Instagram

In a new interview, the singer of & # 39; Another Love & # 39; Remember the terrible health scare he experienced after his separation from his girlfriend Sidney Lima in 2018.

Up News Info –

Singer Tom Odell He was rushed to the hospital amid fears that he was suffering a stroke after separating from the model Sydney Lima.

The British musician separated from his ex last year 2018, and told him Fearne cotton about his "Happy place"podcast about the terrible experience that followed.

"I went through a very painful breakup with someone I loved very much, I still love a lot," said the star of "Another Love," adding that work had also accumulated at the same time.

"I had been feeling strange for a month," he continued. "I couldn't define what I felt and one day I collapsed completely in the shower in Munich."

Tom recalled struggling to breathe, describing it as a "very severe panic attack" and described the incident as "absolutely scary."

"Since then I have been dealing with it and now I am much better," insisted the 29-year-old, explaining that he had never had a panic attack before and did not know what it was.

"I thought a panic attack went from side to side and said: & # 39; Are you going to fire me? & # 39;" he said.

He added that he did not believe that the panic attack was triggered by one thing, and confessed that although he was "worried" about how new music would be received, he did not believe it was "that specifically."