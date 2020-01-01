Tom Heaton and Wesley were injured in Aston Villa's victory | Soccer news

Last update: 01/01/20 3:17 pm
Aston Villa's pair, Tom Heaton and Wesley, suffered injuries during their 2-1 victory at Burnley.
England's international goalkeeper Heaton was unable to stand up again after trying to save Chris Wood's header in the 80th minute.
He was down for about five minutes with a sprained right knee and was later replaced by Orjan Nyland.
Heaton became the second Villa player to be shot down after striker Wesley left 10 minutes earlier.
The Brazilian was at the receiving end of a Burnley defender tackle Ben Mee and seemed to have a problem with his right leg.
Wesley had previously opened the scoring for Villa in the 27th minute, before a fantastic blow from Jack Grealish doubled his lead before the break.
Wood's header, which resulted in Heaton's injury, made it 2-1, but Villa resisted the victory that sees them leave the Premier League relegation zone.
New Year, same Super 6!
FREE TO PLAY: Marcus Rashford's 95-minute strike sealed the winner of the Super 6 jackpot. Could you make two in the rebound?