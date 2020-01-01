Tom Heaton and Wesley were injured in Aston Villa's victory | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 01/01/20 3:17 pm

Tom Heaton lies on the grass after suffering an injury in the second half

Aston Villa's pair, Tom Heaton and Wesley, suffered injuries during their 2-1 victory at Burnley.

England's international goalkeeper Heaton was unable to stand up again after trying to save Chris Wood's header in the 80th minute.

He was down for about five minutes with a sprained right knee and was later replaced by Orjan Nyland.

2:59
FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League

Heaton became the second Villa player to be shot down after striker Wesley left 10 minutes earlier.

The Brazilian was at the receiving end of a Burnley defender tackle Ben Mee and seemed to have a problem with his right leg.

Wesley de Villa receives treatment after a strong challenge from Ben Mee

Wesley de Villa receives treatment after a strong challenge from Ben Mee

Wesley had previously opened the scoring for Villa in the 27th minute, before a fantastic blow from Jack Grealish doubled his lead before the break.

Wood's header, which resulted in Heaton's injury, made it 2-1, but Villa resisted the victory that sees them leave the Premier League relegation zone.

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Marcus Rashford's 95-minute strike sealed the winner of the Super 6 jackpot. Could you make two in the rebound?

Recent Articles

Pawn shop is selling Lamar Odom & # 39; s Lakers Championship Ring !! (Photos)

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom sold his NBA championship rings years ago, in exchange for drugs and prostitutes. Now the pawn...
Read more

Actress Teri Garr is fine after a "medical emergency"

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennA spokesperson for the star of & # 39; Young Frankenstein & # 39; says the star is fine after the news that she...
Read more

Toya Johnson remembers her lessons and blessings of 2019

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Toya Johnson remembers his blessings and lessons of 2019 and, to commemorate last year, he published a photo with a collage of images from...
Read more

Hailee Steinfeld's "wrong address,quot; seems to shadow former Niall Horan – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Tom Heaton and Wesley were injured in Aston Villa's victory | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©