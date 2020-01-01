Tiny Harris reveals the new addition to the family with a sweet photo and some of her and T.I. They have questions

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Apparently, Tiny Harris is delighted to have a new addition to the family. Recently, T.I.'s wife went to social networks, where she officially received Bandhunta Izzy, who is Zonnique Pullins' boyfriend in the clan.

Tiny's eldest daughter has been dating the rapper for about two years, and the romance seems to be increasingly serious.

Zonnique shared a series of romantic photos with Bandhunta Izzy and wrote an emotional birthday message.

Tiny decided to do his part by writing a note to the young MC and thanking him for loving his daughter as he does.

The little Xscape singer said this to Zonnique's boyfriend: "Happy birthday to my new son @bandhunta_izzy, so happy that you are part of our family and, more importantly, that my first zon @zonniquejailee is the happiest I had! " Enjoy your day … I love you, Izzy💙 👑💙💙 PD: you two are the most beautiful couple … "

Bandhunta Izzy responded quickly to his future mother-in-law: “I appreciate it more! Love you too. 💙 "

Of course, Zonnique wrote a sweet message to her boyfriend that said: "HappyKingDay to the person who presented me with a deeper love than I knew existed … I love you more than I could try to explain, much more than Instagram can try to show it! All my 🖤 @bandhunta_izzy. "

He replied: "I love you more give something 💙💙💙 thanks for changing me 😘".

A curious admirer posed this question: "Awwww, did you get married?! I thought about it for a second, but I'll wait for some confirmation. 😩😂👀."

This supporter had this explanation: “They did not get married. She says that causes it.
Where did you see that? I want to say clearly, she said that happy birthday TF would be wrong with all of you 🤣😩🤦🏾‍♀️. And with the zonnique date and they are happy together, so they say it's the family now. "

Another commentator intervened: “No, they have been dating for a couple of years, and niq niq is really in love, so after a while of doing good he became a family, but trust that I am waiting for the commitment because I am crying hahaha . "

A fourth person, who is not a fan of inks, added: "That's what happens as long as I did it with tattoos on my face. That's enough."

Tiny is handling this situation better than T.I. with Deyjah


