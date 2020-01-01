TI and Tiny Argue on IG Live – 14 minutes in a row !! (Watch)

The IT rap mogul and his wife Tiny Harris love each other, but they like to fight.

And two nights ago, they decided to let everyone participate in their discussion. The two entered Instagram Live and immediately began arguing with each other.

It is also not clear what they were discussing.

In the video, TI seems to disagree with whatever his wife says, just for the simple fact of arguing.

And Tiny seems exhausted by her husband's argument. His argument lasts almost 14 minutes.

TI and Tiny are currently filming the new season of their hit reality series VH1 TI & Tiny & # 39; s Family Hustle.

The new season will address the separate IT relationship with his daughter Deyjah, after the rap mogul made controversial comments about his virginity in a podcast.

It will also focus on the marriage of IT and Tiny, which despite all the discussions, is the strongest there has been in years.