Throw a plate. Do not eat lobster. What are the superstitions of your new year?

Kiss your lover at midnight. Fling opens all your windows and doors. But whatever you do to celebrate the arrival of 2020, don't eat lobster.

These are some of the superstitions and traditions that, according to some cultures, will help you avoid setbacks and enter the new year with good fortune and joy.

There is a great possibility that you would grow up in Pennsylvania if you eat pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day; Dutch and German settlers have been serving it since the 19th century. In Denmark, dishes are thrown at a neighbor's door as a sign of friendship. (That's one way to get rid of splintered dishes.)

And what about that midnight kiss? According to Pete Geiger, the editor of the farmer's Almanac, a person who kisses his beloved at midnight will have 12 months of continuous affection. Pity the person who does not, his love will be denied. "For people who are superstitious, that first kiss really means something," he said.