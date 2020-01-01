Throw a plate. Do not eat lobster. What are the superstitions of your new year?

Kiss your lover at midnight. Fling opens all your windows and doors. But whatever you do to celebrate the arrival of 2020, don't eat lobster.
These are some of the superstitions and traditions that, according to some cultures, will help you avoid setbacks and enter the new year with good fortune and joy.
There is a great possibility that you would grow up in Pennsylvania if you eat pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day; Dutch and German settlers have been serving it since the 19th century. In Denmark, dishes are thrown at a neighbor's door as a sign of friendship. (That's one way to get rid of splintered dishes.)
And what about that midnight kiss? According to Pete Geiger, the editor of the farmer's Almanac, a person who kisses his beloved at midnight will have 12 months of continuous affection. Pity the person who does not, his love will be denied. "For people who are superstitious, that first kiss really means something," he said.
New Year's traditions have been rooted for centuries in the cultures of the communities that observe them. Southern cooks, for example, often serve a pot of Hoppin 'John, a mixture of black-eyed peas, rice, spices and smoked pork, for good luck and fortune. The enslaved people of West Africa brought black-eyed peas to the Carolinas and cultivated them in their gardens.
Finally, these recipes reached the tables of the slave owners. The 1824 edition of "The Virginia Housewife," for example, included an abundant recipe for black-eyed pea cakes served with fried bacon bits.
"Some white Southerners claim that black-eyed peas saved families from hunger during the siege of Vicksburg in the Civil War by the Union Army," said a 2010 opinion article in The New York Times. "Encyclopedia The Encyclopedia of Jewish Food,quot; suggests that it may come from Sephardic Jews, who included peas in their Rosh Hashana menu as a symbol of fertility and prosperity. "
It is not only traditional dishes that last. Many cultures observe the "first step,quot;, a superstition under which the first person entering a house foreshadows what kind of fortune those who live there will have during the rest of the year. In some cases, the person carries money to ensure prosperity. In others, they leave through a different door.
In Scotland, which was invaded by the Scandinavian Vikings more than 1,000 years ago, a dark-haired man carrying a piece of coal, a coin or some whiskey would traditionally be welcome. Many Scots also light fires in observance of Hogmanay, the last day of the year.
In Stonehaven, a city in northeastern Scotland, residents parade down the main street swinging fireballs to avoid evil. The festivities are broadcast live on a webcam, and a local brewery makes a Fireballs beer.
"People were afraid of demons and evil spirits and would do anything to make sure things didn't hurt them," Geiger said. "These traditions are transmitted so that people feel safe."
In fact, although many traditions have their roots in history, some find inspiration in the divine. In Sweden, folklore enthusiasts go on a "year walk,quot; or arsgang, in which they wander through a forest to a church or a cemetery on New Year's Eve and meet mythical and dark creatures. These omens were intended to illuminate the lone walker about marriage, conflict or death.
The ritual, which included visiting fresh graves, was documented as early as the 17th century, according to an article in Atlas Obscura. "This allowed the walker to harness the prophetic power of the season," the article said. "But it also meant opening to terrifying encounters."
Many New Year's traditions focus on preparing the home, and by extension, the mind, for better days ahead. Some people open all the doors and windows of their houses at midnight to mark the beginning of the old year and invite the new one. "It makes sense," Geiger said. “Start a new sequence. You start the year with a positive note. It is symbolic as much as anything else. "
For his part, Mr. Geiger, who lives in Lewiston, Maine, heads to a cabin on a nearby lake every year, meeting friends for a spectacular dinner. "It's the best food I eat all year," he said. Does the banquet augur a generous year to come, perhaps? Or good fortune in the new year?
"No," he said with a smile. "My friend is a very good cook."