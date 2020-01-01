Throw a plate. Do not eat lobster. What are the superstitions of your new year?

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Kiss your lover at midnight. Fling opens all your windows and doors. But whatever you do to celebrate the arrival of 2020, don't eat lobster.

These are some of the superstitions and traditions that, according to some cultures, will help you avoid setbacks and enter the new year with good fortune and joy.

There is a great possibility that you would grow up in Pennsylvania if you eat pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day; Dutch and German settlers have been serving it since the 19th century. In Denmark, dishes are thrown at a neighbor's door as a sign of friendship. (That's one way to get rid of splintered dishes.)

And what about that midnight kiss? According to Pete Geiger, the editor of the farmer's Almanac, a person who kisses his beloved at midnight will have 12 months of continuous affection. Pity the person who does not, his love will be denied. "For people who are superstitious, that first kiss really means something," he said.

Finally, these recipes reached the tables of the slave owners. The 1824 edition of "The Virginia Housewife," for example, included an abundant recipe for black-eyed pea cakes served with fried bacon bits.

"Some white Southerners claim that black-eyed peas saved families from hunger during the siege of Vicksburg in the Civil War by the Union Army," said a 2010 opinion article in The New York Times. "Encyclopedia The Encyclopedia of Jewish Food,quot; suggests that it may come from Sephardic Jews, who included peas in their Rosh Hashana menu as a symbol of fertility and prosperity. "

It is not only traditional dishes that last. Many cultures observe the "first step,quot;, a superstition under which the first person entering a house foreshadows what kind of fortune those who live there will have during the rest of the year. In some cases, the person carries money to ensure prosperity. In others, they leave through a different door.

The ritual, which included visiting fresh graves, was documented as early as the 17th century, according to an article in Atlas Obscura. "This allowed the walker to harness the prophetic power of the season," the article said. "But it also meant opening to terrifying encounters."

Many New Year's traditions focus on preparing the home, and by extension, the mind, for better days ahead. Some people open all the doors and windows of their houses at midnight to mark the beginning of the old year and invite the new one. "It makes sense," Geiger said. “Start a new sequence. You start the year with a positive note. It is symbolic as much as anything else. "

For his part, Mr. Geiger, who lives in Lewiston, Maine, heads to a cabin on a nearby lake every year, meeting friends for a spectacular dinner. "It's the best food I eat all year," he said. Does the banquet augur a generous year to come, perhaps? Or good fortune in the new year?

"No," he said with a smile. "My friend is a very good cook."

Recent Articles

Throw a plate. Do not eat lobster. What are the superstitions of your new year?

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Kiss your lover at midnight. Fling opens all your windows and doors. But whatever you do to celebrate the arrival of 2020, don't eat...
Read more

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spend the NYE: Watch together – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

The MacBook Pro 16 Needs to Be the Future of Apple Laptops

Technology Matilda Coleman - 0
If youve bought an Apple laptop in the last few years and you try out the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you will be furious. Its so good. It works precisely as a laptop shouldthe issues that have plagued Apples laptops in recent years seem absent. Everything about…
Read more

Free PlayStation Plus Games for January Have Leaked

Technology Matilda Coleman - 0
We now know which PlayStation games will be free in January for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but it looks like we weren’t supposed to know that just yet. The two games are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator which were confirmed when on…
Read more

Here’s What the World Will Look Like in 2030 … Right?

Technology Admin0 - 0
The impact is hard to even imagine. To date, only about a million people have had their whole genomes sequenced. And its not a very diverse cohort. More data from all over the globe will allow for more powerful, fine-grained analyses of how genes shape health…
Read more
©