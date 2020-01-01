This new video by Lizzie McGuire is the perfect start to 2020

It's Lizzie McGuire!

More than a decade since we said goodbye to the beloved Disney teenager, we can officially say that he will return to our small screens this year. While you try to muffle your internal applause, there is more. On Wednesday, Disney + started the new year with a preview of the many shows that will arrive on the platform in 2020, including, they guessed it, Lizzie.

In addition to footage for titles such as The Lion King, Aladdin Y The Mandalorian, Disney + also shared a brief but welcome first footage of Lizzie all grown up.

"Hi," Hilary DuffHe says with character as he approaches the window of a car. "It's me." We've been waiting, Lizzie!

"Isn't this what the 2020 vision means? From @ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and @MarvelStudios & # 39; #WandaVision, here's a look at our future in the box office and original hits that will come to #DisneyPlus this year, "reads the Disney + title.