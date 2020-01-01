This new video by Lizzie McGuire is the perfect start to 2020

It's Lizzie McGuire!
More than a decade since we said goodbye to the beloved Disney teenager, we can officially say that he will return to our small screens this year. While you try to muffle your internal applause, there is more. On Wednesday, Disney + started the new year with a preview of the many shows that will arrive on the platform in 2020, including, they guessed it, Lizzie.
In addition to footage for titles such as The Lion King, Aladdin Y The Mandalorian, Disney + also shared a brief but welcome first footage of Lizzie all grown up.
"Hi," Hilary DuffHe says with character as he approaches the window of a car. "It's me." We've been waiting, Lizzie!
"Isn't this what the 2020 vision means? From @ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and @MarvelStudios & # 39; #WandaVision, here's a look at our future in the box office and original hits that will come to #DisneyPlus this year, "reads the Disney + title.
While the very short clip only makes us wait for the first episode even more, it is good to know that the show will arrive this year.
In October, Disney + shared a photo of Duff as McGuire on the first day of production … with a giant alpaca stuffed animal.
"Alpaca your bags!" The platform captioned the photo. "#LizzieMcGuire, an original series that will soon arrive at #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie's history. Look at this exclusive photo of the first day of production."
According to Disney +, we also know that "the new story begins when Lizzie is about to turn 30. Apparently she has everything: her dream job as an assistant to an elegant New York City decorator, her dream boy and a Brooklyn's quaint apartment "But things are not always what they seem. With a little help from his friends, his beloved family and his 13-year-old alter ego in an animated way, Lizzie sails through the ups and downs of adulthood. "
To the delight of fans, those friends include Adam Lamberg as Fat As for the remaining details, we will just have to wait and see, while repeating "What Dreams Are Made Of,quot;.
