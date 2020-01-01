They are back: Texas memes return after the defeat of Utah Longhorns at Alamo Bowl

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Texas football ended 2019 with an 8-5 record. Victory No. 8 came on New Year's Eve against champion Pac-12 South Utah, 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl.

Field Marshal Sam Ehlinger led a Longhorns offense that won 438 total yards. The defense kept the Utes in 11th place out of the end zone until the last quarter.

CFP CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Five stories that will define LSU-Clemson

As college football fans know, when & # 39; Horns can claim anything that resembles a great victory, three small words come out: "Texas. Is. Back." It seems that UT has returned / returned since he had to say goodbye to Colt McCoy 10 years ago.

The phrase has become more a plea than a proclamation, and certainly more a key point than any of those, on the Internet.

Here is the beginning of a new "Texas Is Back SZN,quot;:

