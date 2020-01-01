The Weeknd Harassed by fans for new album

%MINIFYHTML489351e853d6c8a770d8199398b5f5a19% %MINIFYHTML489351e853d6c8a770d8199398b5f5a110%

The creator of hits & # 39; Can & # 39; t Feel My Face & # 39; He communicates with his Twitter followers, but immediately regrets it after they continued pressing him for his next studio installment.

Weekend He wished he had kept quiet after consulting with fans on Twitter on Monday, December 30, 2019 at night while harassing him for news about his next album.

The musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, visited the site to chat with fans, but immediately regretted trying to get to the bottom of some apparent disturbances on the site.

"Why is everyone arguing here?" The 29-year-old singer tweeted.

However, when fans of hit creator "Can & # 39; t Feel My Face" flocked to beg him to release new music, the star soon began to wish he hadn't bothered.

"I'm sorry I asked you," he tweeted just a few minutes later.

That didn't stop The Weeknd, whose last album, "Starboy," dropped in 2016, shared more thoughts on his page, while talking about his "second" favorite episode of the cartoon series. "The Simpsons".

But fans soon put an end to their reflections, refusing to stop harassing the singer for new songs.

"My favorite episode is & # 39; Drop the Album & # 39;", one user shared, while another wrote: "Do you know what the highest level is? I fighting with you because there is one more day in the year and not yet I see no album. "

The fourth studio album of the Weeknd is expected to fall soon.