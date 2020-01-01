The U.S. Navy UU. Grants contract modification for $ 23 million to support flight test V-22

By Matilda Coleman
Bell Textron Inc., a company of Textron Inc., and Boeing have received a $ 23 million contract modification from the Naval Air Systems Command to support the V-22 flight test.

This modification exercises an option for on-site support, engineering and technical analysis of flight tests for V-22 aircraft for the Navy, the Air Force and the government of Japan. The work will be done in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (25%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (25%), and is expected to compete in December 2020.

This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($ 8,282,783; 71%), the Air Force ($ 1,673,351; 15%) and the government of Japan ($ 1,636,856; 14%).

The Boeing website said the Osprey platform is a multi-purpose joint service aircraft that uses tilt engine technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. With its rotors upright, it can take off, land and float like a helicopter. Once in the air, it can become a turboprop aircraft capable of flying at high speed and high altitude. This combination results in global reach capabilities that allow the V-22 to fill an operating niche like no other aircraft.

Meanwhile, Bell said the V-22 Osprey is the only production inclined rotor aircraft in the world.

The V-22 has been tested in combat in combat and contingency operations worldwide. Commanders demand the V-22 when they need to carry out the most difficult missions in the most challenging operating environments. The multi-mission capabilities of the V-22 reshape what is possible, both on and off the battlefield.

Currently, the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft fleet has exceeded the milestone of 500,000 flight hours. More than 375 ospreys recorded the hours, including the US Air Force. UU. CV-22 and the US Marine Corps. UU. MV-22

