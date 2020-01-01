The U.S. Army UU. Use Apache helicopters to deter protesters near the US embassy. UU. In Baghdad – Defense Blog

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

The U.S. Army UU. He has used two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, as a show of strength after the attacks of hundreds of protesters in the US embassy complex. UU. In Baghdad

AH-64 Apache helicopters flew over the in Baghdad‘S Green areaand deploy flares on protesters.

"The helicopters launched flares as a show of presence while providing additional security and deterrence against the protesters," says the message of the United States Army.

The official said the Apaches would remain available to help secure the embassy while they were needed and that more troops had been ordered to prepare to deploy if necessary. However, the official did not reveal how many troops in total were now at the embassy.

The protests came a day after PMF groups pledged reprisals after Sunday's air strikes at five locations in Iraq and Syria that house Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, which US officials blamed for the deadly attack on Kirkuk and almost a dozen similar attacks on bases that house Americans. and anti-ISIS coalition forces in Iraq. Sunday's attacks killed at least 25 militiamen, the AP reported.

Brian Hook, the special representative of the State Department for Iran, called Kataeb Hezbollah on Monday as a "rebel militia,quot; closely linked to Iran's elite Quds Force, which conducts most of Iran's military operations outside of its borders.

"They are not acting in the interest of the Iraqi people," Hook said of the militia. "They are violating the sovereignty of Iraq."

* * If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors in our news articles, you can inform us using the online comments form.

Recent Articles

Summerville Boy returns to his best moment in Relkeel | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

10 things the Trump administration did in 2019 that you may have missed | U.S

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Washington DC - It was another turbulent year for the president of the United States, Donald Trump. From the conclusion of the FBI's investigation into...
Read more

What channel is Georgia vs. Baylor today? Time, TV show for Sugar Bowl 2020

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Georgia hopes that this Sugar Bowl appearance will go better than the previous one. The 2018 Bulldogs season ended with a...
Read more

Pope Francis apologizes after slapping a clinging pilgrim

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
ROME - Pope Francis is only human, after all.Francis apologized Wednesday for the flash of anger, or self-defense, which he exhibited while greeting the...
Read more

Pawn shop is selling Lamar Odom & # 39; s Lakers Championship Ring !! (Photos)

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom sold his NBA championship rings years ago, in exchange for drugs and prostitutes. Now the pawn...
Read more
©