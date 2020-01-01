The star of & # 39; Suits & # 39; Sarah Rafferty joins & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Wenn

It is confirmed that the redhead who plays Donna Paulsen in & # 39; Suits & # 39; He will join the long series of medical drama two months after his legal television drama came to an end.

Up News Info
Ex "Suits"star Sarah Rafferty He has joined the cast of another long-running television hit.

The actress is changing her pencil skirts for a set of scrubs while joining "Grey's Anatomy"for an arc of multiple episodes at the end of January 2020.

Rafferty will interpret a patient who develops complicated symptoms in the hospital.

Rafferty finished "Costumes" in 2019. He played Donna Paulsen for nine seasons in the drama.