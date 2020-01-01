The star of & # 39; Suits & # 39; Sarah Rafferty joins & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39;

Wenn

It is confirmed that the redhead who plays Donna Paulsen in & # 39; Suits & # 39; He will join the long series of medical drama two months after his legal television drama came to an end.

Up News Info –

Ex "Suits"star Sarah Rafferty He has joined the cast of another long-running television hit.

The actress is changing her pencil skirts for a set of scrubs while joining "Grey's Anatomy"for an arc of multiple episodes at the end of January 2020.

Rafferty will interpret a patient who develops complicated symptoms in the hospital.

Rafferty finished "Costumes" in 2019. He played Donna Paulsen for nine seasons in the drama.