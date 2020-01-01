The star of & # 39; OITNB & # 39; Danielle Brooks agrees after welcoming the girl

By Bradley Lamb
The commitment is not the only happy things Danielle has in 2019 since in November, the star of & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; He announced that he had given birth to a girl.

"Orange is the new black"star Danielle Brooks 2019 is ending with a bang. On New Year's Eve, the actress revealed to her Instagram followers that she was engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin, with whom she shares a daughter.

Danielle flaunted her new bling piece in an image she shared on the photo sharing site. In the photo, Danielle was seen hugging her fiance while wearing a bright red dress while showing a beautiful smile to the love of her life.

"I never thought that one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," he expressed his happiness in the caption. "I can marry my best friend. WE ARE COMMITTED !!"

She continued: "I'm so excited to be your wife. D&D until the end." In addition, he posted a clip of his dance with Dennis at the party.

Friends and fans congratulated the newly engaged star in the comments section. "Ayyyyye! I know the feeling. Blessings to you and your fiancee!" We are"star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote Amber riley said, "congratulations friend" while Gabrielle Union leaving nine red heart emojis. Janelle Monáe He also shared his emotion in a comment.

The commitment is not the only happy things Danielle has in 2019. In November, she announced that she had given birth to a girl. "11.16.19. She is perfect," so she captioned her newborn baby for a moment.

Danielle first announced her pregnancy in July. He revealed that he has five months together with his first child while posting a picture of her holding her belly and a pregnancy kit on social networks. "When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning … Counting my blessings," he wrote.

