The star of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; arrested for allegedly stabbing mom

Mollie Fitzgerald, who is also credited as a film director and producer, has been charged with second-degree murder as she is accused of fatally stabbing her mother Patricia & # 39; Tee & # 39; Fitzgerald in Kansas.

Up News Info –

"Captain America the First Avenger"star Mollie Fitzgerald She was arrested for allegedly killing her mother Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald in Olathe, Kansas. According to multiple reports, the actress was arrested on Tuesday, December 31 and charged with second-degree murder. She is being held with a $ 500k bond and is scheduled to be processed on Thursday, January 1.

The actress's arrest came after her 68-year-old mother was found dead inside her Johnson County home on December 20. According to reports, Patricia died of an apparent stab. The cops arrived on the scene after responding to a call from an armed riot. Mollie, who was contacted at the scene, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Patricia's brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Kansas City Star that her sister was in the process of returning to Kansas City after living several decades in the Houston area. His family grew up on a farm in northeastern Missouri, but after studying physiotherapy at the University of Missouri, Patricia headed to the Kansas City area. Then she moved to Texas, where her husband had a law firm.

Gary said of his sister: "The dairy farm was a big part of his life." Although they lived far apart, she said she stayed close to her sister over the years and recently met her at local basketball games run by her son.

Gary said he knew few details about the circumstances surrounding his sister's death. "We were shocked," he said, adding that "the circumstances don't matter: the loss of a sister is what it is about." His funeral is planned for Friday, January 3 at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner.

Mollie had a small role, playing the girl Stark, in "Captain America: The First Avenger" by Marvel (2011). On her IMDb page, she also appears as director and producer of some low-budget short films, including "The Lawful Truth" of 2014 and "The Creeps" of 2017.