The second U.S. fleet UU. Achieved full operational capacity – Defense Blog

Seven months after reaching the initial operational capacity (IOC), the 2nd U.S. fleet. UU. (C2F) achieved full operational capacity (COF) on December 31, 2019.

Since its reestablishment in August 2018, Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, commander of the C2F, has led the resurgence of the newest numbered fleet of the Navy, in the midst of a return to competition of great power as described in the Defense Strategy National.

"Within an increasingly complex global security environment, our allies and competitors are aware that many of the world's most active sea routes are in the North Atlantic," said Lewis. “Combined with the opening of waterways in the Arctic, this competitive space will only grow, and 2nd Fleet's devotion to the development and use of capable forces will ensure that our nation is present and ready to fight in the region whenever necessary. . . "

C2F, based in Norfolk, Virginia, exercises operational authorities on ships, airplanes and landing forces assigned on the east coast and the North Atlantic.

The achievement of FOC means that C2F has reached sufficient capacity to maintain command and control over the assigned forces using the functions and operational processes of the Maritime Operations Center and the Maritime Headquarters, according to the Navy Doctrine.

C2F will mainly focus on advanced operations and the use of naval forces ready for combat in the Atlantic and Arctic, and to a lesser extent, on the generation of force and the final training and certification of the forces being prepared for operations worldwide.

"Our participation in the generation of strength is limited to the integrated phase: the final stages of the training cycle when our ships are operating at the high end together," said Lewis. "This is an important distinction from the second previous fleet that was destabilized in 2011, as it aligns us with all the other numbered OCONUS fleets."

In June, C2F directed the exercise of the Baltic Operations on behalf of the Naval Forces of Europe, marking it the first time that the Fleet operated in the European theater since its reestablishment, taking advantage of greater lethality, interoperability and integrated combat capability with allies and regional partners

Developing its expeditionary capacity, C2F established a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) last September in Keflavik, Iceland. This advanced operational MOC, comprised of approximately 30 C2F staff members, possessed the ability to command and control forces, provide basic indicators and warnings for situational awareness and issue orders while maintaining the ability to contact the C2F headquarters.

In addition, C2F has a transatlantic perspective and understands that it is intrinsically related to allies and partners, both towards the Arctic and across the Atlantic.

"We work tirelessly with our partner and NATO alliances to strengthen our deterrence and defense efforts across the Atlantic to improve our preparedness and responsiveness," said Lewis. "This critical relationship will continue to grow throughout the future, as we work together to ensure that our adversaries do not explode."

By focusing on strengthening our alliances with our allies in the Atlantic and on high-level training and employment of assigned assets, the new C2F is now in a complete position to support the use of forces, either on the western side or eastern Atlantic Ocean, or further north in the Arctic Ocean.