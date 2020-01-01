The Pentagon's number 1 weapons supplier obtains contracts for $ 2.35 billion in the last days of 2019 – Defense Blog

Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, closed the calendar year with five new contracts worth $ 2.35 billion.

Lockheed Martin, one of the largest companies in the aerospace, defense, security and technology industry, received five new contracts and contract modifications for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program in the last days of 2019.

The US defense contractor UU. He received contracts that procure long lead materials, parts components and effort for the production of 28 lots of 15 F-35 aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps ($ 172 million) and for the integration of the Electro-Optics of Next Generation Opening system distributed in all variants of the F-35 aircraft in support of the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force and participants who do not belong to the Department of Defense (DOD) ($ 98.9 million).

The Pentagon also granted a modification of $ 81.97 million to a previously awarded contract for software development for the F-35 Lightning II in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and participants who do not belong to the Department of Defending.

According to UPI.com, the largest contract on the Department of Defense's list, for $ 1.93 billion, finances recurring logistics services, including ground maintenance and supply chain management, for F- air systems 35 in the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and foreign army Sales customers.

This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($ 392,321,076; 38%), Marine Corps ($ 191,048,520; 19%), Navy ($ 87,653,188; 9%), participants who do not belong to the Department of Defense ($ 231,962,860; 23% ) and FMS customers ($ 111,352,368; 11%)

Early, Lockheed Martin announced that he delivered the 134th F-35 aircraft for the year, exceeding the joint government and industry delivery target for 2019 of 131 aircraft.

One hundred thirty-four deliveries represent a 47% increase since 2018 and almost a 200 percent production increase since 2016. Next year, Lockheed Martin plans to deliver 141 F-35 and is prepared to increase production volume year after year to reach peak production in 2023.