The options remain open for Fakir D & # 39; oudairies | Racing news





Mark Walsh riding Fakir D & # 39; oudairies

All options are open for Fakir D & # 39; oudairies after his good career at Leopardstown at Christmas.

Joseph O & # 39; Brien will consider the Irish Arkle as the winner of Drinmore Novice Chase, but has not ruled out returning on the trip.

Despite the defeat of Fakir D & # 39; oudairies in the first grade for more than two miles and a rest period of Notebook, it was a profitable week for O & # 39; Brien, who achieved eight winners in four days, with many Other posts

"We had many winners and many places," he said.

"Almost everything went as expected.

"I was a little disappointed that Fakir D & # 39; oudairies didn't win, but he didn't really lose anything in defeat."

Considering future plans for the five-year-old boy, O & # 39; Brien added: "He has earned more than two and a half miles and is versatile enough: we could go on a trip again, but he would have no problem assuming the winner again anyway.

"We could take a look at the Irish Arkle, but the only thing is that you would be a little worried about the terrain."

"Maybe he likes some juice. The race at Leopardstown was also a bit messy."

The winner of the Irish Gold Cup of O & # 39; Brien in 2018, Edwulf, finished third in a chase of hunters in Down Royal, and can go to Naas below.

"Edwulf looks great, he had a pretty hard step in the race but he seems fine," he said.

"I think there is a career in Naas for him (January 26)."